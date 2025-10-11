Father & Co.

Jonathon Hart
4h

Nice, nailed it! I wrote a bill that needs to be passed.

The Family Integrity and Child Protection Act of 2025

* Repeal Titles IV-D & IV-E — End fraudulent reimbursement pipelines.

* Adopt Scandinavian model — Divorce severs economic attachment; direct family aid replaces adversarial child support litigation.

* Guarantee gender equality in parenting — Shared parenting as default unless abuse is proven.

* Protect children — Remove profit motives that drive removals, exploitation, and missing children.

👉 Congress must act: End the fraud. Protect families. Save the children.

Jason
8h

Sad state of affairs to be sure. Nicely done laying this all out!

