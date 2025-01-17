The Hidden Crisis: Fathers' Struggle for Custody and Time with Their Children
The Odds Are Stacked Against Fathers. Here Is A Look at the Challenges of Being in Their Children's Lives After Divorce or Separation
For many fathers, the end of a relationship doesn’t just mean the loss of a partner—it often means the beginning of an uphill battle to remain actively present in their children’s lives.
In the complex landscape of modern family dynamics, a silent crisis is unfolding. Fathers across the United States are facing significant challenges in maintaining mean…