Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is how family court manufactures reality. A counselor writes it. A supervisor signs it. A judge relies on it. Lawyers tell the parent not to fight it. Years later, the child is gone, the money is gone, the record is poisoned, and every institution claims the accountability belongs somewhere else. Brenna’s case is especially ugly because the ignored evidence allegedly included treating professionals who described her as grounded, caring, engaged, and responsive while raising concerns about the father. Then, in 2024, Esver-Poon allegedly ignored a court-appointed evaluator’s report that cost more than $40,000. Gatekeeping becomes gaslighting when evidence disappears.

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