As birth rates plunge to historic lows and marriage retreats from American life, the consequences are compounding: rising juvenile crime, swelling welfare rolls, and a generation of children growing up without fathers.

Something fundamental is being lost. Not loudly, not in a single crisis, but quietly — across census tables, hospital records, courtrooms, and welfare offices. The American family, for much of the nation’s history, the basic unit of social stability, is dissolving at a pace and to a degree unmatched in the historical record. The numbers that have emerged over the past decade tell a story no single headline has yet assembled in full.

Birth rates are at an all-time low. Marriage has declined further than at any point in modern history. One in three American children now lives without both parents in the home. And as the family has retreated, something has rushed in to fill the vacuum: government dependency, juvenile delinquency, and a growing underclass of children raised outside the structures that research consistently shows they need most.

This is not a political argument. It is a data argument — drawn from the CDC, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Justice, and decades of peer-reviewed research. The numbers do not lie, even when the conversation around them is avoided.

I. THE FERTILITY COLLAPSE

In 1960, the average American woman gave birth to 3.7 children over her lifetime. Today that number is 1.6 — the lowest ever recorded in U.S. history, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. The agency’s 2024 final birth data confirmed the figure: the total fertility rate dropped to 1.599, just barely below the prior year and well beneath the 2.1 births per woman required simply to replace the existing population.

The raw numbers reinforce the picture. In 2024, roughly 3.63 million births were registered in the United States — the third-fewest in 43 years — despite the fact that the number of women of childbearing age has actually grown by more than eight percent since 2007. Fertility itself is declining, not just the population. The Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire calculated that over the past 17 years, nearly 11.8 million births that would have occurred under 2007 fertility patterns simply never happened.

The decline is not evenly distributed. Birth rates have fallen most steeply among women ages 15 to 34, the most traditionally fertile years. Women ages 20–24 saw a three percent drop from 2023 to 2024 alone. Only women over 40 — a group whose fertility window is narrow and whose pregnancies carry elevated medical risk — have seen rates increase.

Experts point to a convergence of causes: delayed marriage, rising housing costs, student debt, weakened social norms around parenthood, and what demographer Karen Guzzo of the University of North Carolina has called a persistent climate of ‘worry.’ As she noted when the 2024 data was released: childbearing is highly responsive to economic conditions, and when people feel uncertain about the future, they don’t start families.

But the fertility decline is not simply economic. It is also cultural and structural. And at its center sits an institution that has been quietly collapsing for half a century: marriage.

II. THE MARRIAGE RECESSION

The United States is experiencing what sociologists are beginning to call a ‘marriage recession’ — and unlike the economic variety, this one shows no signs of recovery.

In 1960, roughly 75 percent of American adults were married. In 2024, only 47.1 percent of U.S. households are headed by a married couple — hovering barely above the all-time low of 46.8 percent recorded in 2022, according to Census Bureau data. That figure has been below 50 percent for over a decade. The median age at first marriage has risen to 30.2 for men and 28.6 for women — the oldest in recorded American history.

“The marriage rate has fallen about 65 percent in the last half century.” — University of Virginia sociologist Brad Wilcox, Get Married (2024)

That decline is not a matter of people finding love outside of legal marriage. According to Pew Research Center data, one in four 40-year-old Americans has never married at all — up from just six percent in 1980. New demographic projections suggest that as many as one in three young adults today will never marry by age 45.

The implications extend well beyond the personal. Research consistently finds that marriage is one of the most powerful anti-poverty mechanisms available to families. In 2020, married mothers ages 18–55 had a median family income of $108,000; single, childless women of the same age had a median of $41,000. The wealth-building differential is even more dramatic over time.

What is perhaps most striking is where marriage has retreated most sharply: among working-class and lower-income Americans. While college-educated adults have largely maintained marriage rates similar to prior generations, the institution has effectively collapsed in communities without four-year degrees — the very communities that most depend on its economic stabilizing effects.

III. THE RISE OF THE SINGLE-PARENT HOUSEHOLD

In 1960, only nine percent of American children lived in single-parent families. Today, more than 23 million children — roughly one in three — live in a single-parent home, according to 2024 estimates from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The United States holds the unenviable distinction of having the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 23 percent of American children under 18 live with one parent and no other adults — more than three times the global average of seven percent. By comparison, only three percent of children in China and four percent in Nigeria live in single-parent homes.

The Census Bureau’s current estimate documents 9.8 million one-parent households in the United States — up from just 1.5 million in 1950. Of these, 7.3 million are mother-only, and 2.5 million are father-only. Among those households, the economic picture is stark: the official poverty rate for single-mother families in 2024 stood at 31.3 percent — nearly six times the 5.5 percent rate for married-couple families.

In major American cities, the disparities are dramatic. Among the 50 largest U.S. cities with available data, the share of children in single-parent families ranged from 23 percent in Seattle to 73 percent in Detroit. At the state level, Louisiana and Mississippi both report roughly 45 percent of children living in single-parent homes.

Behind these numbers are realities that policy language tends to flatten. Single mothers are significantly more likely to experience food insecurity, housing instability, and chronic stress. More than a third — 36.8 percent — of single-mother families experience food insecurity. Nearly a quarter receive food stamps. And in a labor market where single mothers earn, on average, roughly 83 cents for every dollar earned by men in equivalent positions, the compounding financial disadvantage is substantial.

IV. THE FATHERLESS GENERATION AND JUVENILE CRIME

Perhaps no data point in the study of family structure is more consistent — across decades, methodologies, and research institutions — than the relationship between father absence and juvenile delinquency. The correlation is not peripheral. It is, according to the Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency, the single most reliable indicator of violent crime in a community.

The structural logic is straightforward. Fathers provide economic stability, behavioral modeling for boys, greater household security, and reduced stress for mothers. Their absence removes all four. According to state-by-state analysis conducted by Heritage Foundation scholars, a ten percent increase in the percentage of children living in single-parent homes typically correlates with a 17 percent increase in juvenile crime.

“To come across juvenile delinquents raised by their own biological mother and father who were married and lived in an intact home was a rarity.” — Craig Ortega, retired juvenile probation officer, 2024

The institutional data bears this out. According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, 70 percent of juveniles in state-operated institutions come from single-parent homes. A 2002 DOJ survey of 7,000 inmates found that 39 percent had lived in mother-only households. According to data from Fulton County, Georgia, and the Texas Department of Corrections, 85 percent of all youths in prison grew up in fatherless homes.

The effects extend well beyond incarceration. Research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services finds that 63 percent of youth suicides come from fatherless homes — five times the average. Ninety percent of all homeless and runaway children come from fatherless homes. Seventy-one percent of high school dropouts come from fatherless homes. Seventy-five percent of adolescent patients in substance abuse centers are from fatherless homes.

It is important to note what the research does not claim: that single mothers do not love their children, work hard, or succeed against difficult odds — many do all three. What the data consistently shows is that, on aggregate, the absence of a father creates structural disadvantages for children that single mothers, however devoted, cannot fully compensate for. This is not a moral judgment. It is a finding in social science.

V. THE WELFARE STATE EXPANDS TO FILL THE VOID

As the family has contracted, government has grown to absorb the social functions the family once performed. The welfare state is, in many respects, the institutional response to family dissolution — and the numbers reflect the scale of that substitution.

In fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent approximately $1.048 trillion on welfare programs — representing 16 percent of all federal outlays. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) alone served an average of 41.7 million participants per month, at a total federal cost of $99.8 billion. That is one in eight Americans — 12.3 percent of the population — receiving food assistance from the federal government in any given month.

The Medicaid enrollment figures are equally striking. Since 1975, the percentage of the U.S. population enrolled in Medicaid has grown from 9.3 percent to 24.3 percent in 2022. The Earned Income Tax Credit has expanded from covering 2.9 percent of the population in 1975 to 9.3 percent today.

The TANF program — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — offers a particularly instructive case. Created in 1996 explicitly to reduce welfare dependency and promote two-parent family formation, its statutory purposes include strengthening marriage and encouraging parental responsibility. In fiscal year 2024, combined federal and state TANF spending totaled $37.5 billion. Of that, less than one percent — $191 million — was spent on fatherhood and two-parent family programs. The program, designed in part to preserve the family, now allocates almost nothing toward that goal.

The broader pattern is one of institutional substitution: as fathers leave households, the federal government enters them — providing food, housing, income support, and childcare. These programs provide genuine relief to families in genuine need. But they do not replace what is lost when families dissolve. And their growth mirrors, almost precisely, the trajectory of family breakdown.

VI. A CRISIS WITHOUT A CONSENSUS

What is striking about this data, taken together, is not simply its magnitude — it is the absence of a serious national reckoning with what it means.

A 65 percent decline in the marriage rate. An all-time low fertility rate that puts the United States on par with Western European nations, long associated with demographic stagnation. One in three children is growing up without a father. Eighty-five percent of incarcerated youth are from fatherless homes. A trillion-dollar annual welfare expenditure expanding to perform functions the family once handled without government involvement.

These are not separate problems with separate causes. They are facets of a single structural transformation — the disaggregation of the family as the foundational institution of American civic life. When families dissolve, children bear the cost first. Communities bear it second. And the government — which is to say, all of us — bears it third, through the expanding apparatus of social welfare programs that exist precisely because families can no longer perform those functions themselves.

“The breakdown of the family, especially the increase in fatherless families, is among the most consequential social trends in modern American history.”

The remedies, if there are to be any, will be complex: economic conditions that make family formation viable, cultural affirmation of marriage and parenthood, policy structures that do not inadvertently penalize two-parent households, and a willingness to speak plainly about what the data shows. None of those things are easy. All of them are necessary.

What is not a remedy is continued silence. The fracturing of the American family is not a peripheral social concern. It is, by the measure of its consequences — for juvenile crime, for poverty, for child welfare, for government expenditure, for the wellbeing of a generation of children — the central social story of our time.

DATA SOURCES

CDC National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System (2024) | U.S. Census Bureau, America’s Families and Living Arrangements (2022, 2024) | Annie E. Casey Foundation KIDS COUNT Data Center (2024) | Pew Research Center, U.S. Children and Single-Parent Households (2019) | Heritage Foundation, The Real Root Causes of Violent Crime (2024) | USDA Economic Research Service, SNAP Key Statistics (FY 2024) | Administration for Children and Families, TANF Spending Report (FY 2024) | Carsey School of Public Policy, University of New Hampshire | National Center for Family & Marriage Research, Bowling Green State University (2024) | U.S. Department of Justice, Special Reports | Brad Wilcox, Get Married (University of Chicago Press, 2024)

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