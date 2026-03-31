Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Heidi
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The Tanf block grant funding actually to the public has been significantly reduced to the public. The majority is kept by the state. The entire welfare system, healthy marriage and responsible fatherhood is a failure. Poverty is the leading factor to incarceration. There is a significant amount of children born out of wedlock. The government has achieved it goal of deacreasing the number of out of wedlock births. The majority are not born to teenagers. Prior to covid the highest number of women were employed. One must read the reports on and breakdown the statistics. That is not femesist. It's assessment of information. Accurate picture of what is happening in the United States and the families

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