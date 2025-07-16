The Final Order: How Judge Mandy Kimmons Sealed William Sewell’s Fate
And Turned Her Courtroom Into a Personal Pulpit of Power
INTRODUCTION
When the Final Order dropped on July 14, 2025, the case of Sewell v. Sewell didn’t end—it imploded. The ruling, signed by Judge Mandy Kimmons, reads not as the conclusion of a fair trial, but as the final act of a biased campaign to dismantle William Sewell’s life, silence his advocacy, and enrich the players who helped engineer his downfall—most notably, opposing counsel Donnie Gamache.
Thanks to testimony, court transcripts, and the deeply reported Thunder Report articles, including “From the Bench to the Bully Pulpit,” we now understand just how thoroughly the system failed. This wasn’t a custody case. This was a coordinated effort to erase a father’s rights while dressing the outcome in legal formalities.
1. A Judge with a Microphone, Not a Gavel
Courtroom as Stage
Judge Mandy Kimmons repeatedly stepped outside the bounds of judicial neutrality. She made reference to her public image, her previous career as a state lawmaker, and her dissatisfaction with how she was being portrayed by the press. According to The Thunder Report, she even warned William Sewell in open court that his media interviews were making her “look bad.”
These are not the actions of a neutral arbiter. They are the behaviors of a public figure attempting to manage personal reputation under the cover of judicial authority. In doing so, Kimmons erased the line between adjudication and retaliation.
Denial by Default
Kimmons denied all twelve of William’s pretrial and trial motions, including:
A motion under Turner v. Rogers requesting appointed counsel due to lack of representation
A motion for protective review citing judicial bias and retaliation
A motion to continue trial so William could retain an attorney
A motion challenging the legitimacy of service and procedural fairness
Each motion was rejected with boilerplate denials, often declaring them “wholly without merit.” No substantive reasoning. No due process discussion. No recognition of William’s pro se status or constitutional rights.
To make matters worse, the motions, though marked denied, are set to be heard at a hearing in August 2025. These were intended to be pre-trial motions for a pre-trial hearing that, by law, never took place.
2. Donnie Gamache, The Attorney Who Runs the Room
More Than Counsel
Donnie Gamache didn’t just represent Leslie Sewell—he dominated the courtroom dynamic. Campaign records reveal that Gamache was a past donor to Kimmons during her time in the legislature. His firm benefits from regular appearances in her courtroom. In this case, he didn’t just win—he controlled the tempo, tone, and tactics.
The Final Order reads as though it was drafted from Gamache’s litigation outline:
Sole custody for the Plaintiff
A forced sale or refinance of William’s premarital home
A $60,000 court-ordered payment from William to Gamache
No acknowledgment of William’s years of active fatherhood or legitimate legal claims
The $60,000 Extraction
The financial punishment wasn’t just disproportionate—it was strategic. The court ordered William to refinance or sell his house to pay Gamache directly. This isn’t just unusual—it’s punitive. It reflects not an effort to equalize resources or protect a child, but to break a litigant who dared to fight back publicly.
And make no mistake—these threats of financial penalties came well before William filed public complaints, spoke to media outlets, and brought attention to the political and financial entanglements surrounding this case. He acted out of fear from the threats that came from Donnie Gamache, Justin Wheeler, and Mandy Kimmons.
Any attempt by Kimmons to save face by claiming William Sewell was penalized for acting out is a farce. William was left with no way to protect himself in Kimmons' corrupt courtroom. No matter what happened, Kimmons was going to ensure that her friend Donnie Gamache got paid and hold an innocent father accountable for their own corrupt conduct.
3. The Child Was Never the Priority
Despite claiming to center the best interest of the child, the court’s order failed to engage in any serious best-interest analysis. The Guardian ad Litem, Jason Wheeler, did not issue a custody recommendation. His report was entered into evidence without challenge, despite allegations that he had not interviewed William in months. What exactly did the $25,000 he demanded that he be paid go towards? What part of his job did Justin Wheeler actually do?
The court nonetheless awarded sole legal and physical custody to the Plaintiff and significantly restricted William’s visitation. This came with no professional mental health evaluation, no third-party recommendation, and no credible rebuttal of William’s prior role as an active father.
Instead, the court labeled him “not credible,” “emotionally consumed,” and “angry”—relying on subjective interpretation rather than clinical or legal fact. These findings echo the kind of character assassination strategy often employed when a litigant speaks publicly, or when a judge and attorneys collude with each other.
4. When Free Speech Becomes a Sentencing Factor
Judge Kimmons didn’t limit her control to the courtroom. She criticized William for discussing the case publicly and allegedly referenced his media commentary as justification for questioning his parental fitness. At one point, she warned him that public speech could have consequences for custody.
Let that sink in.
A South Carolina family court judge openly implied that criticizing the court—publicly, in nonviolent, constitutionally protected speech—could be used against a parent seeking custody of their child.
This chilling use of the court’s authority is fundamentally incompatible with the First Amendment and reveals a court more concerned with managing dissent than delivering justice. You only need to manage dissent when it arises and when you create it. Kimmons runs a corrupt court. Sewell was already sentenced before the trial even started. Sewell acted out of fear and was punished by the very judge who caused him to live in fear.
5. The Final Order Was a Script, Not a Verdict
Despite its length, the Final Order was not a neutral legal analysis. It was a culmination of pre-formed conclusions, dressed in judicial formatting:
All of William’s motions: denied
All of Gamache’s requests: granted
Character assassination language: prominent
Custody outcome: total victory for Plaintiff
Financial sanctions: devastating and targeted
Nowhere in the order is there meaningful consideration of William’s rights as a father, his allegations of bias and misconduct, or the unequal footing forced upon him as a self-represented litigant navigating a hostile and corrupt court.
Instead, the order reads like the final chapter in a book William never had a chance to edit, much less write.
6. Where Does This Leave William—and the Rest of Us?
William Sewell didn’t just lose custody, financial security, and reputation. He lost something far more foundational: he lost the right to a fair hearing in a court of law.
This case reveals the extent to which family court can be manipulated when judges fail to recuse themselves, attorneys become untouchable, and self-represented litigants are punished for using their voices, or simply for showing up.
There is absolutely nothing William Sewell could have done to avoid this outcome. He was marked, like so many parents before him, as soon as he entered his name in a South Carolina family courtroom. They are too naive to realize they have entered into a corrupt system with no chance of survival.
This is not an isolated incident. It is a symptom of a deeper sickness within a system that rewards power and punishes protest, or just being a parent.
WHAT MUST HAPPEN NEXT
Immediate review of Judge Mandy Kimmons’ conduct by the South Carolina Judicial Merit Selection Commission
State bar complaints against Donnie Gamache for conduct inconsistent with ethical obligations and his undue influence in this case
Oversight of Guardian ad Litem practices, including how and when they submit incomplete reports
Implementation of courtroom cameras, to allow public access and protect litigants from unchecked bias
Federal review into whether William’s constitutional rights have been violated under color of state law
CONCLUSION
The court said, “And it is so ordered.”
But for William Sewell—and countless parents like him—that phrase rings hollow. What was ordered in that courtroom was not justice. It did not resemble any law. It was control, suppression, and punishment.
When judges become performers, attorneys become gatekeepers, and speaking out becomes a liability, we must ask:
Is this still a court of law—or something far more dangerous?
Clearly, something dangerous is happening in Summerville, South Carolina.
Whether it’s through judicial misconduct, unchecked legal influence, or retaliatory rulings, this case screams for investigation. The people involved may never face jail without outside scrutiny—but that’s exactly why public pressure, legal complaints, and persistent journalism are essential.
This case in South Carolina mirrors the farce I experienced in Seattle, King County, Woke Soviet Rep. of WA. In my case, there was DV/IPV involved, i8ncluding video evidence, sworn police report, multiple sworn police officers' oral testimonies, other undisputed testimonies of past abuse, and more. Also, evidence of serious mental issues combined with repeated DV/IPV, parental abduction, repeated perjury, and more. NONE OF IT MATTERED ONE BIT; THE ABUSIVE, MENTALLY UNSTABLE PARENT GOT THE DE FACTO FULL CUSTODY, AND THE TARGET OF YEARS OF HER ABUSE ( INCL. WHAT GOT CAUGHT ON CAMERA AND RESULTED IN HER ARREST), GOT HIS PARENTAL RIGHTS RESTRICTED BASED ON BOGUS, FABRICATED 'ABUSIVE USE OF CONFLICT' GROUNDS. "BEST INTERESTS OF THE CHILD"?!? WHO ARE WE KIDDING??? my 2c, based on personal experience (and not just mine). These kangaroo courts must be abolished entirely!
Two motions must now be filed by Sewell: (1) Pursuant to South Carolina Rule 59, SCRCP Motion for Reconsideration to Set Aside and/or Alter or Amend Final Order and Clarification of Denial of William Sewell's Constitutional Rights in "Judge" Kimmons Court on grounds under Rule 59 (e), SCRCP that judge failed to consider all evidence of fraud and deception being committed upon him and failed to consider the constitutional law and custody laws raised by Sewell; and/or newly discovered evidence/uncovered evidence [e.g., Kimmel used her former position as a legislator to deleteriously influence the court proceedings, and allowed Gamache to do the same and allowed Gamache to steal/extort money from Sewell because Sewell attempted to assert his Constitutionally protected PARENTAL RIGHTS; (2) Motion for Relief from Judgment or Order based on fraud, deceit, misrepresentation by opposing counsel and litigant, and misconduct by opposing counsel and litigant.
Motions brought pursuant to Rule 59, SCRCP (titled “New Trials: Amendment of Judgments”) and Rule 60, SCRCP (titled “Relief from Judgment or Order”) are both commonly thought of as post-trial motions. However, from the perspective of a South Carolina family law attorney, there are four important distinctions between these two rules of procedure.
The first distinction is when they can be filed. A Rule 59 motion “shall be made not later than 10 days after the receipt of written notice of the entry of judgment or of the filing of an order disposing of the action, if no judgment has been entered.” A motion brought pursuant to Rule 60(b)(1-3) “shall be made within a reasonable time, and … not more than one year after the judgment, order or proceeding was entered or taken.” A motion brought pursuant to Rule 60(a) can be made at any time and a 60(b)(4-5) motion must merely “be made within a reasonable time.”
The second distinction is what issues can be raised in each motion. In an action tried without a jury (which is all family court cases), Rule 59 motion can seek modification “for any of the reasons for which rehearings have heretofore been granted in the courts of the State.” Basically, any allegation of error on an issue that was raised at trial, or that could not have been raised at trial, is a basis for a Rule 59 motion.
In contrast, Rule 60 motions can be brought only on narrow and specific grounds. Rule 60(a) motions address clerical mistakes. Rule 60(b)(1-3) motions must allege (1) mistake, inadvertence, surprise, or excusable neglect; (2) newly discovered evidence which by due diligence could not have been discovered in time to move for a new trial under Rule 59(b);
SPECIFICALLY (3) fraud[1], misrepresentation, or other misconduct of an adverse party.
Rule 60(b)(4-5) motions must allege (4) the judgment is void; (5) the judgment has been satisfied, released, or discharged, or a prior judgment upon which it is based has been reversed or otherwise vacated, or it is no longer equitable that the judgment should have prospective application.” If one doesn’t meet one of these criteria, one cannot bring a Rule 60 motion.
A third distinction is what orders can be modified by bringing these motions. Rule 59 speaks of “judgment or of the filing of an order disposing of the action, if no judgment has been entered,” while Rule 60(a) speaks of “judgments, orders or other parts of the record and errors therein arising from oversight or omission” and Rule 60(b) speaks of “final judgment, order, or proceeding.” Essentially, Rule 59 applies to final orders while Rule 60 applies to any order.
In family court this is an important distinction. Essentially, the family court will not allow Rule 59 motions for anything other than final orders or orders dismissing part of a claim or defense. Since Rule 60 motions cannot be based upon mere allegation of error, this inability to bring a Rule 59 motion for temporary or procedural orders hinders a litigant’s ability to address errors in temporary orders.[2]
The final way these two rules differ is that a timely Rule 59 motion tolls the time to file a notice of appeal. See Rule 59(f), SCRCP. A Rule 60 motion does not.
Essentially Rule 59 is a more powerful tool than Rule 60. However, Rule 59 is more time limited than Rule 60. Moreover, a Rule 60 motion can be brought to address any family court order while a Rule 59 motion can only address a small subset of orders. One should never bring a Rule 60(b) motion when one could bring a Rule 59 motion. Yet, when one cannot bring a Rule 59 motion, a Rule 60(b) motion can remedy some injustices.
A Rule 59(e) motion not only acts as a vehicle to request the trial court “to alter or amend
the judgment, but also as a vehicle to seek reconsideration of issues and arguments.” Elam v.
The South Dept. of Transp., 361 S.C. 9, 602 S.E. 2d 772 (2004). “A motion under Rule 59(e)
long has been viewed as motion for reconsideration despite the absence of those words from the rule.” Consequently, a party usually is allowed to ask the Court to reconsider its decision even if it means rehashing all or part of an argument previously presented. Id. (citing Arnold v. State,
309 S.C. 157, 420 S.E. 2d 834 (1992). “There is nothing inherently unfair in allowing the party
one final chance not only to call the court’s attention to a possible misapprehension of an earlier
argument, but also to revisit a previously raised argument. It is inherently unfair to disallow such
an opportunity.” Id.
The South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure contemplate two basic situations in which a
party should consider filing a Rule 59(e) motion. A party may wish to file such a motion when
he believes the Court has misunderstood, failed to fully consider, or perhaps failed to rule on an
argument or issue and the party wishes for the Court to reconsider or rule on it. A party must file
such a motion when an issue or argument has been raised, but not ruled on, in order to preserve it for appellate review. Id
Once Reconsideration is heard,