Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Petri's avatar
Maryann Petri
Jul 25

SC is a disaster and the collusion between “little Donnie” and Kimmons has to be brought forth. Praying his appeal is heard and this Dad gets justice. Not only are they wrecking his life, they are ruining his daughter‘s childhood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
Jul 25

All this because you split up , really . The exploitation machine has to go . Divorce must sever economic attachment. And repeal SSA title 4D and 4E . No more

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture