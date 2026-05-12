Consider two parents.

The first moved across the country after a divorce, stopped paying child support, and hasn’t seen his kids in three years by choice. He owes $112,000.

The second spent the last three years in family court fighting for the parenting time a judge originally ordered. She’s been through two GAL appointments, a forensic custody evaluation, and four emergency motions. She owes $34,000 in arrears — not because she abandoned her child, but because she spent every available dollar trying to get back to one. She’s also a flight attendant. Her passport is her job.

Under the policy, the Trump administration began enforcing on May 9, 2026, both parents lose their passports.

The law makes no distinction between them.

What the Policy Does

The authority being exercised here is not new. The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act — signed by President Clinton in 1996 — gave the Secretary of State authority to deny or revoke passports from Americans who owe more than $2,500 in court-ordered child support. For three decades, that authority sat largely unused.

The Trump State Department has now activated it on an unprecedented scale. Enforcement began Friday with roughly 2,700 passport holders who owe $100,000 or more. The threshold will expand downward — ultimately to anyone above the $2,500 statutory floor. The Department of Health and Human Services will feed arrears data directly to State, and revocation will follow. Once a passport is pulled, it cannot be used for travel even if the debt is later paid. Restoration requires full clearance from the relevant state child support enforcement agency.

“Any American with significant child support debt should arrange payment to the relevant state or states now to prevent passport revocation.” — U.S. Department of State, May 7, 2026

The enforcement logic is coherent as far as it goes. Child support debt in the United States is a genuine and documented problem. Children go without. Custodial parents absorb costs that the law assigned to someone else. Collection pressure that produces compliance is, in those cases, working as intended.

But the law goes only as far as the debt. It has no field for context.

What the Law Cannot See

Child support orders in contested custody cases are frequently set against imputed income — what a judge determines a parent could earn, rather than what they do. When those cases drag on, when jobs are lost, when the parent spends money on attorneys instead of arrears, the gap between the order and reality widens. The order doesn’t pause. The debt accumulates.

It accumulates faster when the parent is also fighting for access.

This is the documented dynamic that the passport revocation policy cannot see: a parent under a support order who is simultaneously being denied court-ordered parenting time. Family courts in every state have contempt mechanisms for parenting time violations. They are used rarely, enforced lightly, and carry no consequence proportionate to the federal hammer now being applied to support arrears.

There is no federal law that treats parenting time obstruction the way the 1996 Act treats support delinquency. Congress has never passed one.

There is no HHS database of denied parenting time violations feeding to a federal enforcement agency. There is no passport revocation for the parent who spent three years keeping a child from the other parent in defiance of a court order. That conduct — when it rises to the level documented in parental alienation cases — remains a matter of local judicial discretion, which means it often remains unaddressed.

The federal government has chosen, across thirty years and two administrations now actively enforcing this law, to treat one obligation of parenthood as worthy of its infrastructure and the other as a family court problem.

The Flight Attendant Problem

The flight attendant case is not a hypothetical edge. It is a foreseeable and direct consequence of the policy as written.

For workers whose employment is contingent on passport validity — flight attendants, merchant mariners, international aid workers, global sales professionals — revocation is not travel inconvenience. It is job termination. The income stream that would service the debt is the first thing the enforcement action eliminates.

The State Department’s guidance to “arrange payment now” presupposes the capacity to do so. For a parent who arrived at their arrears balance through years of litigation costs, income disruption, and a support order that never adjusted to their actual circumstances, that instruction is not a solution. It is a deadline attached to a consequence that makes the underlying problem worse.

A grounded flight attendant with no income pays no child support. The policy optimizes for collection pressure. It does not optimize for collection.

The Child Welfare Question

The stated justification for this enforcement expansion is child welfare. “The State Department is putting American families first through our passport process,” the official announcement reads.

That framing deserves scrutiny.

A policy that serves child welfare would ask whether the parent losing their passport has also been losing parenting time — because children have a documented interest in relationships with both parents, an interest that the same legal system enforcing this debt has frequently failed to protect. A policy that serves child welfare would have a mechanism for the parent whose arrears are the direct financial residue of fighting for access to the child that the support order is meant to benefit.

It would, at minimum, not eliminate the income of the parent it’s trying to collect from.

The Asymmetry Is the Policy

What the policy actually does is enforce the financial dimension of parenthood with federal infrastructure — on an unprecedented scale — with no corresponding enforcement architecture for the relational dimension. That asymmetry is not a design flaw introduced in 2026. It is the structure of the law as written in 1996 and left unchanged since.

The administration deserves credit for one thing: consistency. It is enforcing the law that exists. The accountability question is why that law — thirty years old, now being applied to hundreds of thousands of Americans — has never been paired with its logical complement.

Congress built a federal mechanism to collect from absent parents. It never built one to protect against absent parenting time. Those two failures belong in the same sentence.

Father & Co. covers family court, parental rights, and child welfare policy. Coverage at fatherand.co and fatherandco.substack.com.

Sources: U.S. Department of State, Office of the Spokesperson. “Passport Revocations Due to Significant Child Support Debt.” May 7, 2026. The Hill. “US revoking passports of parents who owe more than $2,500 in child support.” May 8, 2026. Fox News. “State Department set to revoke passports of thousands of parents with unpaid child support debt.” May 7, 2026. Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, Pub. L. 104-193.

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