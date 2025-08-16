Father & Co.

Marcel Abrahamsohn
I just now posted an editorial entitled "What's Good for the Goose Is Good for the Gander," a line that is a 100% blatant lie thanks to the lawmakers who only indulge in vagina worship. The courts are flawed, but courts can only do so much when abundant laws are passed favoring only females and never males. Who deserves the punishment? Both, to be honest, but the instigators of the problem are lawmakers only; why didn't they think to modify the Violence Against Women Act to include both genders? If all the laws favor women, the courts will follow suit!

Jason
“Family court should be a straightforward process — divide the property, dissolve the marriage, decide custody in the child’s best interest.”

The issue lies in the discretion of child’s best interest. One simple adjustment that would change everything? Nationwide 50/50 parenting. The discretion needs to be removed. Only exceptions are if one parent chooses to not want 50/50 themselves (not that they can argue the other parent shouldn’t get 50/50, just the ability to decline their own right to it) or if there are proven issues thru a criminal court, with full due process, that show one parent is unfit.

This removes the children as a weapon and 90% or more of these issues with parents being alienated without due process goes completely away.

As you highlight in many other articles, the only reason this isn’t done is for the money states receive from child support actions (Title IV-D).

Logically, by making this one change nationwide custody/parental rights would then follow the same theory and rules as division of property, assets, etc., i.e. equality. The fact that this doesn’t happen and these decisions are made without due process, for the sole reason being money that is funding the state and its agencies, shows this is nothing but a grifter scam perpetuated by government against its citizens and unconstitutional. It’s beyond time to make this simple change or burn the whole system to the ground.

