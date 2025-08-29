Another tragic school shooting, this time in Minnesota, has once again sparked the same tired debate that America has been recycling for decades. The left demands more bans and more restrictions on objects—guns, magazines, ammo—while the right points to the deeper, more uncomfortable truth: the collapse of the family and the abandonment of mental health in this nation.

What we’re watching is more than a policy disagreement; it’s a cultural divide that runs straight into the very foundation of our courts. And nowhere is that clearer than in America’s broken family court system.

The Collapse of the Family

Over 20 million children live in homes without at least one of their parents. We know the data: children from broken homes are at a higher risk of poverty, depression, dropping out of school, and yes—committing violent crime. But to say this out loud today invites outrage from the political left. Why? Because acknowledging it means affirming that the nuclear family matters, that fatherhood matters, and that motherhood is more than just a “social construct.”

The liberal agenda has waged war against these truths for decades. From promoting no-fault divorce, to normalizing the absence of fathers, to doubling down on state-driven “solutions” that displace parents, the left’s worldview is rooted in individualism at the expense of family. And family court is the battlefield where these cultural wars are fought—and too often lost.

The Court System That Rewards Dysfunction

Family courts today rarely protect family values. Instead, they frequently reward the most manipulative parent, strip children of meaningful relationships with one side of the family, and turn custody disputes into profit-centers for lawyers, guardians ad litem, and court-appointed professionals. The result is a system that feeds off broken families instead of restoring them.

Try reforming it, and you’ll run into the same wall that we hit every time we try to reform society itself: a political class that insists the problem isn’t culture, but objects. Guns cause shootings. Money causes inequality. And in family court, “conflict” is blamed on “toxic masculinity” or “patriarchal structures,” while the real roots—mental health breakdowns, fatherless homes, and a culture that devalues marriage—are ignored.

Why Reform Feels Impossible

As long as half the country refuses to admit that strong families are the cornerstone of a healthy society, meaningful family court reform will remain out of reach. The same ideological divide that prevents America from addressing the true causes of mass violence also prevents us from addressing the destruction of family.

Liberals are too invested in tearing down “traditional” values to ever support reforms that would actually protect them. To acknowledge that courts should prioritize keeping families intact, or that fathers are essential, would be to concede the most important point conservatives have been making all along—that the nuclear family is the backbone of civilization.

The Way Forward

So, what can be done? Conservatives must keep pressing forward. We must demand:

Presumptive equal parenting —children deserve both parents unless clear evidence proves otherwise.

Accountability in family courts —no more backroom deals, biased judges, or endless fees that bankrupt parents.

Investment in mental health —real solutions for struggling parents and children, not scapegoating objects.

Cultural revival of family values—schools, churches, and communities must rebuild what the state has tried to dismantle.

The family court system is not just a legal problem; it is a cultural one. And until America is willing to admit that family values—not progressive individualism—are what hold this country together, we will continue to see tragedies both in our homes and in our schools.

The left will keep fighting to erase these truths. But if conservatives surrender here, America will have no families left to protect.