Marc Fishman was never convicted of child abuse. He was never found guilty of violating a protective order. In fact, the State of New York formally declared the allegations of abuse unfounded, and a court-appointed visitation supervisor confirmed his parenting time was authorized and peaceful. So why is Judge Maurice Dean Williams threatening to sentence him to jail on his birthday?

The answer lies not in justice—but in what justice chose to ignore.

The Buried Truth: No Abuse, No Violation

In August 2014, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services issued a letter to Fishman stating in no uncertain terms that the child abuse allegations under investigation were “unfounded.” The letter confirms that no credible evidence existed to substantiate the claim, and all records were sealed by law.

Yet this exonerating document was never entered into evidence, nor acknowledged by Judge Williams in his most recent ruling.

Even more damning, a December 15, 2018, court-ordered supervised visit between Marc and his children was confirmed in writing by Ann Eliot, the court-appointed visitation supervisor. Eliot’s message—sent the night before—stated clearly:

“9am pickup… I’m downstairs when u get here.”

Despite this, Judge Williams has perpetuated a narrative that Marc violated a protective order that—according to the 2020 Appellate Division ruling—explicitly carved out permission for supervised visits. The order stated Marc must stay away “except for certain supervised parental access.”

There was no violation. And everyone knew it.

Exculpatory Evidence Silenced

Even more disturbing is what was withheld: video footage from the state-designated disability aide present during the supervised visit. According to multiple witnesses, including the aide herself, New Rochelle Police Officer Lane Schlesinger—since labeled a “pattern misconduct cop” by the New York Attorney General—admitted on camera that he didn’t believe Marc committed a crime and that there was no intent.

This footage, which could exonerate Marc entirely, was never introduced in trial. Judge Williams never acknowledged it. Nor did he mention the Attorney General’s findings on Schlesinger, who was terminated in 2024 after a 2.5-year misconduct investigation.

Instead, Judge Williams ruled that Fishman had failed to offer any “reason or legal authority” to vacate the bench warrant issued in 2022—a warrant that itself ignored seven documented court appearances by Fishman between 2020 and 2021, including virtual hearings.

Weaponized Sentencing and Judicial Retaliation

Now, Judge Williams has scheduled Marc’s sentencing for August 21, 2025—his birthday—and threatens to sentence him in absentia if he fails to appear. No explanation has been given for why Fishman’s evidence, appearances, or federal lawsuit against court officials—including a recused Judge Schauer—have been ignored.

This isn’t just a miscarriage of justice. It’s the weaponization of the bench to crush a father who dared to stand up for his rights—and his children.

The Bigger Picture

Marc Fishman’s case reflects a disturbing trend: the deliberate refusal of New York courts to acknowledge exculpatory evidence when it conflicts with their own prior rulings or political alliances. It’s easier to silence a defendant than to admit a system failure. Especially when that defendant has already filed federal civil rights lawsuits.

Fishman has endured over six years of separation from his children, public defamation, and mental health deterioration—all while the courts pretend the evidence doesn’t exist.

But it does.

And the record is clear.

Call to Action

Demand accountability from Judge Maurice Williams and the Westchester County judiciary.

Demand the release of the full audio/video footage.

Demand justice for Marc Fishman—and every parent silenced by a system that refuses to hear the truth.

📣 Visit NewRochellePoliceAbuse.com to follow the case and support the campaign for justice.