Bruce Eden
Jul 27

This is typical Westchester County justice in New York State. And, it is run by Republicans!!!!!! Same for Nassau and Suffolk Counties out on Long Island (home of the wealthy Hamptons). They are all Republican controlled. Something is rotten in Denmark when judges willfully refuse to follow the law and the facts. This is nothing more than a mentally deranged person sitting on the bench in a black dress. Fishman needs to pull out all of the stops here, e.g., file an Emergent Appeal, file a Judicial Misconduct Complaint for the judge failing to consider evidence that is relevant (see Brady v. Maryland on failure to present exculpatory evidence by the prosecution) while the Judge is acting as "judge, prosecutor and jury", creating a situation where the judge may not have judicial immunity because of acting as a prosecutor and jury.

Maryann Petri
Jul 26

This is disgraceful what they have done to Marc Fishman. To put a person through this injustice is in itself cruel and criminal. This judge should be off the bench, another bad actor along with Cacace.

