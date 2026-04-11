Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
1h

Did you notice the states involved in the major reform. They are RED (Republican controlled) states. They are not BLUE (Democrat controlled) states like CA, NY, NJ, IL, MA, etc. Why is this happening? Because BLUE states have a bulk of the lawyers in this country. Many lawyers are liberal, left-wing, "progressives" that believe in large government and that the courts control everything. The ACLU and similar so-called "Civil Rights" legal organizations are nothing more than front groups for the Communist Party in the United States.

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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
5h

We don’t just need shared parenting as a presumption—we need real reform:

🔹 Divorce must sever economic attachment – No more lifetime financial entanglement through alimony, excessive child support, and never-ending court battles.

🔹 Repeal Title IV-B, IV-D, and IV-E – Stop the federal funding that pays courts and child services to keep families in turmoil.

🔹 No more court immunity for social workers, judges, and court-appointed “experts” – When they destroy families and ignore abuse, they must be held accountable.

Until these financial incentives are stripped away, family court will continue to be a racket, not a justice system.

We need the trio. It’s the only way to stop this scam.

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