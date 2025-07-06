The Double Standard of Family Court: Enforcing Support, Ignoring Custody
On June 30, 2025, the Maryland Supreme Court issued a sweeping, unanimous decision in In the Matter of the Marriage of Houser, affirming that parents cannot waive child support—even by mutual agreement—because child support is a right of the child, not a bargaining chip between parents. The ruling makes one thing clear: when it comes to financial obliga…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.