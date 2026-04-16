Everyone is covering the Eric Swalwell story as a political story. At 2:00 PM Tuesday, his resignation from Congress became official. Five women have now made public misconduct allegations against him, the most recent alleging he drugged, raped, and choked her in 2018. There are three young children in an East Bay home right now whose father is gone from Congress and facing criminal investigation. Their mother has said nothing publicly. And the family court system that will likely define the rest of their childhoods doesn’t care what their father did on cable news. It only cares what happens next.

When Ruben Gallego — Eric Swalwell’s closest friend in Congress, a man who traveled with him, defended him publicly as recently as last Tuesday, and reportedly knew him as well as anyone in Washington — was asked about the collapse of his colleague’s career, he reached for a phrase that every reader of this publication will recognize. “It’s like he was leading a double life,” Gallego told the New York Times. He said he and his own family were “surprised by the revelations.” He said Swalwell was “not the person I thought I knew.”

That sentence — not the person I thought I knew — is not a political observation. It is one of the most painful sentences in the human language. It is what a spouse says in a divorce attorney’s office. It is what a child eventually has to process, years later, when they are old enough to understand what happened. It is what the family court system — cold, procedural, indifferent to the human wreckage that preceded the filing — will receive as raw material and convert into custody schedules, asset divisions, and parenting plans.

The Swalwell story has been covered as a criminal story, a political story, and an accountability story. It is all of those things. But underneath the congressional drama and the DA investigations and the 36-hour demolition of a governorship, there is a family story — and it is the one that will last the longest, hurt the most people, and receive the least coverage. That is the story Father & Co. covers.

The Victims Nobody Is Counting

The documented victims of Eric Swalwell’s alleged conduct are the women who have come forward. As of Wednesday, April 15, there are five of them on the public record. The primary accuser told CNN she was raped while intoxicated and woke bruised and bleeding. Three other women described unsolicited explicit images and nonconsensual contact. And Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, Lonna Drewes stood before cameras with attorneys Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali, and said Swalwell drugged her drink in 2018, led her to his hotel room, and raped her while she was incapacitated. “He choked me,” she said. “While he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died.” She says she recorded it in a personal calendar and disclosed it in therapy for years. Their courage in coming forward is documented. Their suffering is documented. Their names — most of them — are not, because they feared, correctly, the legal and professional retaliation that Swalwell’s team moved to deliver the moment the Chronicle published.

But there is a second category of victim in this story that the coverage has largely rendered invisible: Brittany Watts and her three children, Nelson, Cricket, and Hank.

Brittany Watts is a hospitality professional who married Swalwell in 2016, raised three children while managing a demanding career, and, by every public account, was described as a steady, private presence in a chaotic political life. She appeared at events when asked. She expressed concern for her husband’s safety during January 6th, saying her first instinct was to get her children from school. She told him, on camera, that he would make “a great governor.” She had no idea — or had reason to believe she had no idea — what her husband was doing in hotel rooms during those charity galas, those congressional trips, those long nights away from the East Bay home where their children were growing up without their father present.

She has said nothing publicly. She may never say anything publicly. That silence is its own kind of data point about what she is processing right now, in private, with three children who are old enough to eventually ask questions she will have to answer.

“It’s like he was leading a double life. He is not the person I thought I knew.” — Sen. Ruben Gallego, Swalwell’s closest friend in Congress, New York Times, April 13, 2026

What the Double Life Costs

The clinical literature on betrayal trauma — the specific psychological injury that results from discovering that a trusted partner has been systematically deceptive — is extensive and consistent. It is qualitatively different from other forms of trauma because it attacks not just the person’s sense of safety but their sense of reality. The person who discovers a double life does not just lose their partner. They lose their confidence in their own perception. Every memory is retroactively contaminated. Every trip, every late night, every explanation gets reprocessed through the new information. The question “how long did I not know?” can be more destabilizing than the betrayal itself.

For Brittany Watts, the timeline documented publicly is brutal. The alleged conduct began in 2019 — three years into their marriage, two years after their first child was born. Their youngest child, Hank, was born in 2021. The conduct reportedly continued through 2024. That is five years of documented alleged double life running parallel to the marriage — parallel to the pregnancies, the school pickups, the social media posts about family values and fatherhood, the campaign events where Brittany appeared by his side. The gap between the public family man and the private predator, if the allegations are true, spans the entire length of their children’s conscious lives.

I have seen this pattern in family court proceedings, and I have seen it firsthand. The discovery of a systematic double life — not a one-time affair but a sustained pattern of deception — produces a specific kind of devastation in the non-deceiving parent that the court system is structurally ill-equipped to process. The court will schedule a mediation. It will divide the assets. It will allocate parenting time. It will not, and cannot, address the question that consumes the betrayed parent: how do I parent with someone who lied to me for years while I was raising their children? How do I co-parent with someone I fundamentally cannot trust? How do I explain this to kids who are old enough to Google their father’s name?

The Hypocrisy the Record Documents

There is a specific dimension of the Swalwell story that goes beyond the standard political-scandal hypocrisy framing — and it matters to this publication because it speaks directly to the question of how powerful people use institutional credibility to insulate themselves from accountability while privately doing the opposite of what they publicly champion.

Swalwell did not merely fail to live up to his stated values. He actively weaponized those values as a shield. He built a public identity as a defender of women, a champion of accountability, a man who believed accusers. He used that identity to prosecute political opponents. He used it to generate media appearances. And he used it, one of his accusers noted, to make himself seem like someone whose behavior toward women could not be questioned — because questioning it would contradict the very brand he had constructed.

The Documented Record — What He Said vs. What Was Happening

This pattern — using a public identity as an accountability champion to insulate private predatory behavior — is not unique to Swalwell. It appears with striking regularity in the family court cases Father & Co. covers. The parent who presents as a devoted family advocate in court filings while systematically deceiving their partner. The parent who weaponizes the language of child welfare while using the children as instruments of control. The parent who, like Swalwell, was so loudly and publicly aligned with the right values that questioning their behavior felt nearly impossible — until it became undeniable.

What the Children Inherit

Nelson Swalwell is nine years old. Cricket is seven. Hank is four. Their father’s resignation from Congress became official on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. He is gone from office, facing criminal investigations in two jurisdictions, and his name is now inseparable from the word rape in every search result those children will eventually find. Their mother has said nothing publicly. Their last name is a national news story their parents cannot control, cannot seal, and cannot take back.

These children did not choose this. They are not political actors. They are not collateral damage in someone else’s accountability story. They are three specific small people who are about to experience one of the most disorienting events a child can endure — the discovery that the father they knew was not entirely the father who existed. They will process that discovery at nine, and again at fourteen, and again at twenty-two, each time with more capacity to understand what it means and less ability to be protected from it.

If the marriage does not survive — and given the documented scope of the alleged deception, that is an open question that only Brittany Watts can answer — those children will enter the family court system that this publication covers. They will be assigned a guardian ad litem. Their parents will negotiate a parenting plan. A judge who has never met them will make decisions about how much time they spend with a father who is potentially facing criminal prosecution. The institutional machinery will process their family exactly as it processes every other family — with the same blunt instruments, the same procedural timelines, the same structural indifference to the specific human wreckage that brought them through the courthouse door.

The court will not ask what it means to a seven-year-old girl to learn, eventually, what her father is alleged to have done. It will not ask what it means to a nine-year-old boy to grow up with that name. It will schedule a hearing, require financial disclosures, and allocate custody time according to the best interests of the child standard — a standard that is already often questioned and will most certainly be genuinely inadequate to the complexity of what these children are about to face.

The People Who Don’t Get a Statement

When Swalwell resigned from Congress, he issued a carefully worded statement. He said he was “deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.” He said he would “fight the serious, false allegation.” He said he needed to take “responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.” He did not specify what those mistakes were. He did not address his wife by name. He did not address his children.

The accusers who came forward got cease-and-desist letters. His colleagues got a resignation statement. His constituents got a promise that their needs would be met during the transition. His wife and children — the people whose lives will be most fundamentally altered by what he allegedly did — got silence and a reference to “my family” tucked into the third sentence of a carefully lawyered document.

That silence is familiar to many of us. It is the silence of the parent who, in the middle of a divorce proceeding, talks extensively about the children’s welfare in court filings while doing nothing in private to actually protect it. It is the silence of the institution that says the right things about family stability while processing families through machinery that is indifferent to their stability. It is the silence that precedes the filing, and the hearing, and the custody schedule, and the long years of children growing up in the aftermath of a double life they did not ask to be born into.

The political story moved on Tuesday. Eric Swalwell submitted his resignation letter, and it took effect at 2:00 PM. The criminal investigations will proceed on their own timeline. The California governor’s race will find its new shape. Congress will fill the vacancy in a special election that Gavin Newsom has 14 days to call. And somewhere in the East Bay tonight, three children are coming home from school with a last name that is now a national news story, and a mother who is carrying something she has not yet put into words, and a future that will be shaped — in ways their father probably never considered when he was building his double life — by the same family court system that has haunted and betrayed so many of us.

They deserve better than to be a footnote in someone else’s accountability narrative. They deserve to have someone say, plainly: they are the ones who didn’t get a statement. They are the ones who didn’t get a choice. And they are the ones who will be living with this long after Washington has moved on to the next story.

Companion pieces at Father & Co. include “The Slush Fund and the Sealed File.“ The Riptide four-part investigative series — The 24-Hour Demolition, After Swalwell: The Confluence, The Open Secret, and The Man on Cable News — is available at riptide.report.

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