The DOGE Unconstitutionality Index: How We Lost the Republic and Didn’t Even Bark
What a meme coin and a bureaucratic ratio can teach us about the collapse of law, justice, and democratic governance in America—especially in family courts.
In 2024, the DOGE Unconstitutionality Index quietly reached a new high. No, it's not about crypto—though it might as well be, given how detached from reality our system of governance has become. The "DOGE" in this case stands for "Decrees Over Government Enactments"—a tongue-in-cheek but deadly serious measure of how many agency rules are created by une…