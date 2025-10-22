The Myth of the Visible Disabled Person

America still pictures disability as something you can see: a wheelchair ramp, a white cane, a prosthetic limb.

But for tens of millions living with invisible disabilities — ADHD, PTSD, epilepsy, trauma-related disorders, and chronic pain — the hardest part isn’t mobility. It’s legitimacy.

Policy and perception still orbit a 20th-century image of disability: visible, physical, and neatly documented. That framing excludes the majority of disabled Americans. It’s why a person with ADHD who misses a filing deadline, or someone with PTSD who dissociates under cross-examination, often faces punishment instead of accommodation.

Invisible disabilities are real. Yet institutions — from courts to workplaces — keep treating them as personal failings rather than neurological or psychological conditions. The result is systemic: people with cognitive or trauma-based disabilities are more likely to lose custody battles, jobs, and benefits, not because they’re unfit, but because the systems judging them were never built to see them.

The Hidden Cost of Invisibility

Courts Without Access

Courts are supposed to be the great equalizer. But for people with invisible disabilities, they often become the ultimate test of endurance.

In New York, Marc Fishman — a father and trauma survivor — has spent years navigating a biased system that ignored his documented disabilities. His case before the Second Circuit in 2021 exposed gaps in judicial ADA training and retaliation against self-represented litigants seeking accommodations.

On the West Coast, Giselle Smiel of California, living with PTSD, faced criminalization for behavior tied directly to trauma. When she requested accessible communication and mental-health consideration, her requests were treated as defiance. Court documents and her verified fundraiser outline how procedural rigidity amplified her risk rather than protected her.

And in Maryland, the same failures wear bureaucratic clothing. Parents with ADHD, PTSD, or cognitive impairments report that county courts routinely ignore ADA requests. Many are told to produce fresh doctor’s notes at every hearing — a direct violation of ADA Title II and Maryland Rule 1-333. The U.S. Department of Justice’s 2019 Letter of Findings to the Maryland Judiciary confirmed “inconsistent compliance and inadequate coordinator oversight” across multiple circuits.

The pattern is national: distress is mistaken for instability, disability for defiance, and self-advocacy for misconduct. The law promises equal access; the courtroom delivers exhaustion.

The Bureaucratic Trap

The bureaucracy meant to enforce the ADA often weaponizes its own paperwork. Agencies demand perfect documentation on impossible deadlines — knowing full well that ADHD, executive dysfunction, or trauma make paperwork itself a barrier.

Federal disability programs like SSDI and SSI reject most claims on first appeal, citing missing evidence or late submissions. A 2024 NOSSCR report found that “deadline-driven adjudication disproportionately harms claimants with psychiatric and neurological disorders.” The irony is cruel: the people least able to meet the system’s demands are punished most harshly for failing to meet them.

In Maryland, the state employs a single ADA coordinator to oversee more than forty agencies — roughly one coordinator for six million residents. When citizens file ADA complaints about inaccessible courts or agencies, those complaints are quietly rerouted into “internal reviews” that rarely reach the DOJ.

The state looks compliant on paper but functions as a self-policing bureaucracy where access depends on persistence few disabled people can sustain.

The Fix: Enforce the ADA We Already Have

That’s why disability-rights leaders — from the Bazelon Center to the National Disability Rights Network — are calling for modernized ADA enforcement that finally treats cognitive and trauma-related disabilities as seriously as physical ones.

Concrete, lawful, and already authorized measures include:

Mandatory judicial training on invisible disabilities and trauma-informed practice

Proactive DOJ Title II audits of state courts and agencies

Dedicated ADA coordinators in every state — at least 1 per 250,000 residents

These aren’t radical ideas. They’re what the ADA already requires — just never funded or enforced.

How to Fix This — Starting Tomorrow

Judges can grant five-minute breaks, written rulings, or comprehension checks — no cost, fully legal under Title II.

States can fund one coordinator per 250,000 residents (Maryland currently has 1 for 6 million).

The DOJ can enforce unannounced Title II audits — authority exists and has been used in 27 states since 2020.

The ADA already mandates meaningful access. The problem isn’t the law — it’s the will.

Your Rights, Your Tools

Know Your ADA Rights in Court

You do not need a doctor’s note for every hearing (only for your initial request).

Accommodations must be interactive — courts can’t just say “no.”

Denials can be appealed to the DOJ within 180 days.

Free Tools

→ ADA Court Accommodation Request Template – Bazelon Center

→ File a DOJ Civil Rights Complaint

→ Maryland: mdcourts.gov/ada

Final Thought

Invisible Disabilities Week isn’t about pity.

It’s about evidence:

1 in 4 U.S. adults has a disability.

96% of them are invisible ([CDC, 2023]).

0% should lose rights because a system refuses to see them.

The ramps are built.

Now build the understanding.

Sources

Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, 2023 Report on Parent Custody Bias National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR), 2024 Disability Adjudication Study U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), 2022 Title II Enforcement Review DOJ Letter of Findings to Maryland Judiciary, 2019 Job Accommodation Network, 2023 Employer Survey on ADA Requests Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Disability and Health Data System (DHDS), 2023 — “1 in 4 U.S. adults have a disability, 96% are invisible.”

About the Author

Michael Phillips is a Maryland-based journalist, advocate, and founder of The Thunder Report, MDBayNews, and Father & Co. — three independent platforms dedicated to justice reform, disability rights, and family-court transparency. Living with ADHD, PTSD, and having experienced childhood epilepsy, Phillips writes from both personal experience and investigative depth.