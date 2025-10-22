Father & Co.

Alan
13h

When I asked for medical accommodations, I've had 3 attorneys quit. The law firm McKinley Irvin sent me a letter saying that they quit in part because I didn't follow their strategy to minimize my disability. Military veterans with PTSD are regularly being denied accommodations and our child custody has been negatively impacted. Washington State has suspended my 50\50 custody because I have PTSD and am considered "high risk" by an agency for answering a question about having training to use weapons. The first 3 agency assessments made no finding that I was a high risk. The court required a 4th assessment. Nearly every military member, police officer and gun owner would answer that they have training to use weapons...it was our job. But, in family court assessments, our service is used against us. The 4th assessment agency also reported that I have a criminal history and admitted to harming my family--I have no criminal history (public records show this) and the agency changed my testing answers to claim that I harmed my family. Judge Poydras in King County Superior Court accepted the fabricated report, despite my attorney reporting that it contained inaccurate information and had not been corrected. Three prior assessments did not find that I was high risk and they Guardian Ad Litem even recommended 50|50 custody. Washington State Superior Court affirmed a 20-year protection order that prohibits a Navy veteran from seeing his now 15-year-old son. It's pending U.S. Supreme Court as of July 2025. I would like to share details so they could help others.

Michael Mehalko
14h

Thanks. Its painful. Working extra hard all my life just to fit in with an imposter syndrome. Then always being a standing nail for one reason or another

