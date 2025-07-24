Father & Co.

IAA RED
Jul 24

This is great thanks for writing this gives parents like us hope that someone will recognize the sickness in playing God with our children handing them to the parents that are abusive and manipulativethat always have representation.

In my case my ex husband destroyed our family and lives setting me up and used threatening texts against me used them to throw me in the street penniless I was a SAHM for our 7 year marriage with an RO given to him by a horrible judge and renewed by an even worse one.

All he had to do was call me crazy for the text messages but I don’t know who would not be angry when your husband sets you up takes your children locks you out of the house cuts off all access to funds this started on a Friday had an RO by Monday and filed your legal separation by Thursday this came out of the blue but it was after an ultimatum I had issued after his second stint in rehab for the rich man’s drug cocaine. Despite all this and his life long addiction two felony convictions in his early 20’s he is treated like super Dad. Him and his new wife investigated by CPS It’s so clear but his Judge she protects him valiantly calling my children liars because they want more time yet ordering minor council it will be an interesting court date coming up

He chose drugs over us and knew that he would lose as a two time felon if I had the chance to catch him using again and that is how my nightmare started 7 years ago and still going constant attacks constant court dates

Praying for all of our children that are suffering and parents suffering through this injustice and that the greed that corrupts their discernment comes to light and the truth is revealed and our children our protected and under his shelter in Jesus name we pray

Amen 🙏🏻

Jason
Jul 24

🎯

