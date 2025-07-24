The Declaration of Parental Rights: A Manifesto for Family Freedom in a Time of Overreach
“Children belong to their parents—not to the government.”
That shouldn’t be a radical statement—but in 2025, it is.
We are living through a silent revolution—one where government agents, unelected bureaucrats, and activist judges have increasingly inserted themselves into the sacred space between parent and child. Under the guise of “safety,” “equity,” or “best interest,” the state is taking more control while parents are being treated as threats, not protectors.
It’s time to push back.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Below is a modern-day Declaration of Parental Rights, rooted in natural law, the U.S. Constitution, and common sense. It’s not a partisan manifesto—it’s a return to foundational values: faith, family, and freedom.
I. Parents Are the Primary Authority—Not the State
The government does not grant parental rights—it recognizes them. Parents are the rightful stewards of their children’s upbringing, education, faith, and medical decisions.
Your child is not a ward of the court, a subject of CPS, or a data point in a federal funding formula. They are your responsibility—and your right.
II. The Family Court System Is Broken by Design
Family courts operate in secrecy, shielded from public scrutiny. Judges enjoy near-total immunity. Court-appointed professionals profit from prolonged conflict. Fathers are often presumed guilty, disabled parents are disregarded, and due process is an afterthought.
If you’re falsely accused, good luck. You’ll spend tens of thousands just to prove your innocence in a courtroom that never gave you a fair shake to begin with.
III. Shared Parenting Should Be the Starting Point
Unless there is actual evidence of abuse—not just accusations—there should be a legal presumption of 50/50 custody. Children thrive with both parents involved. That’s not controversial; it’s science, psychology, and basic human truth.
But too often, courts favor one parent and financially reward the system for doing so. It’s not about what’s best for the child. It’s about who pays the lawyers, the GAL, and the “therapeutic reunification” firm that bills $250 an hour.
IV. Ideology Has No Place in the Home
Parents have the right to protect their children from state-sanctioned ideologies. Whether it’s CRT in schools, gender identity indoctrination, or pressure to medicate without consent, the state has no authority to override your moral or religious convictions.
Don’t like that? You can homeschool—but the state may come knocking anyway.
V. Accountability Isn’t Optional
Judges and CPS agents who abuse their power must be held accountable. No more hiding behind immunity when they destroy a family based on a hunch. No more sealed records and ghost decisions. Parents deserve transparency, remedies, and justice.
VI. It’s Time to Restore the Family as a Cornerstone of Liberty
Strong families build strong communities. That’s why the modern state seeks to weaken them. Because a population that depends on its families doesn’t need bureaucrats.
We must reverse this trend. That means enacting Parental Rights legislation at the state and federal levels. That means ending federal incentives that reward child removal and one-parent households. And it means standing up—loudly and unapologetically—for parental sovereignty.
Conclusion: A Call to Action
The family is not an outdated relic. It is a God-ordained institution—and the last line of defense against tyranny.
We, the parents of this Republic, will not be silenced, shamed, or sidelined. We declare that:
Children belong to their parents, not to the government.
Parental rights are fundamental, not flexible.
Family courts must serve justice—not revenue.
Let this serve as a warning to every politician, judge, and bureaucrat who has forgotten who they work for:
We are parents.
We are awake.
And we are done asking for permission to raise our own children.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is great thanks for writing this gives parents like us hope that someone will recognize the sickness in playing God with our children handing them to the parents that are abusive and manipulativethat always have representation.
In my case my ex husband destroyed our family and lives setting me up and used threatening texts against me used them to throw me in the street penniless I was a SAHM for our 7 year marriage with an RO given to him by a horrible judge and renewed by an even worse one.
All he had to do was call me crazy for the text messages but I don’t know who would not be angry when your husband sets you up takes your children locks you out of the house cuts off all access to funds this started on a Friday had an RO by Monday and filed your legal separation by Thursday this came out of the blue but it was after an ultimatum I had issued after his second stint in rehab for the rich man’s drug cocaine. Despite all this and his life long addiction two felony convictions in his early 20’s he is treated like super Dad. Him and his new wife investigated by CPS It’s so clear but his Judge she protects him valiantly calling my children liars because they want more time yet ordering minor council it will be an interesting court date coming up
He chose drugs over us and knew that he would lose as a two time felon if I had the chance to catch him using again and that is how my nightmare started 7 years ago and still going constant attacks constant court dates
Praying for all of our children that are suffering and parents suffering through this injustice and that the greed that corrupts their discernment comes to light and the truth is revealed and our children our protected and under his shelter in Jesus name we pray
Amen 🙏🏻
🎯