That shouldn’t be a radical statement—but in 2025, it is.

We are living through a silent revolution—one where government agents, unelected bureaucrats, and activist judges have increasingly inserted themselves into the sacred space between parent and child. Under the guise of “safety,” “equity,” or “best interest,” the state is taking more control while parents are being treated as threats, not protectors.

It’s time to push back.

Below is a modern-day Declaration of Parental Rights, rooted in natural law, the U.S. Constitution, and common sense. It’s not a partisan manifesto—it’s a return to foundational values: faith, family, and freedom.

I. Parents Are the Primary Authority—Not the State

The government does not grant parental rights—it recognizes them. Parents are the rightful stewards of their children’s upbringing, education, faith, and medical decisions.

Your child is not a ward of the court, a subject of CPS, or a data point in a federal funding formula. They are your responsibility—and your right.

II. The Family Court System Is Broken by Design

Family courts operate in secrecy, shielded from public scrutiny. Judges enjoy near-total immunity. Court-appointed professionals profit from prolonged conflict. Fathers are often presumed guilty, disabled parents are disregarded, and due process is an afterthought.

If you’re falsely accused, good luck. You’ll spend tens of thousands just to prove your innocence in a courtroom that never gave you a fair shake to begin with.

III. Shared Parenting Should Be the Starting Point

Unless there is actual evidence of abuse—not just accusations—there should be a legal presumption of 50/50 custody. Children thrive with both parents involved. That’s not controversial; it’s science, psychology, and basic human truth.

But too often, courts favor one parent and financially reward the system for doing so. It’s not about what’s best for the child. It’s about who pays the lawyers, the GAL, and the “therapeutic reunification” firm that bills $250 an hour.

IV. Ideology Has No Place in the Home

Parents have the right to protect their children from state-sanctioned ideologies. Whether it’s CRT in schools, gender identity indoctrination, or pressure to medicate without consent, the state has no authority to override your moral or religious convictions.

Don’t like that? You can homeschool—but the state may come knocking anyway.

V. Accountability Isn’t Optional

Judges and CPS agents who abuse their power must be held accountable. No more hiding behind immunity when they destroy a family based on a hunch. No more sealed records and ghost decisions. Parents deserve transparency, remedies, and justice.

VI. It’s Time to Restore the Family as a Cornerstone of Liberty

Strong families build strong communities. That’s why the modern state seeks to weaken them. Because a population that depends on its families doesn’t need bureaucrats.

We must reverse this trend. That means enacting Parental Rights legislation at the state and federal levels. That means ending federal incentives that reward child removal and one-parent households. And it means standing up—loudly and unapologetically—for parental sovereignty.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The family is not an outdated relic. It is a God-ordained institution—and the last line of defense against tyranny.

We, the parents of this Republic, will not be silenced, shamed, or sidelined. We declare that:

Children belong to their parents, not to the government.

Parental rights are fundamental, not flexible.

Family courts must serve justice—not revenue.

Let this serve as a warning to every politician, judge, and bureaucrat who has forgotten who they work for:

We are parents.

We are awake.

And we are done asking for permission to raise our own children.