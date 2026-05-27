She spent her career helping the state build criminal cases. When the state came for her, it handed her a lawyer who didn’t show up — and documents that wouldn’t have survived her own professional scrutiny.

First in a series: California’s Broken Public Defense System

“When Rhonda served the system, she was credible. When she needed protection from the system, she became expendable.”

Rhonda Reyna spent years explaining evidence to people who couldn’t ask her questions back.

That’s the job of a criminalist — to take what the physical world leaves behind and translate it into language a courtroom can understand. Rhonda did it for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Crime Laboratory. She passed background checks. She testified as an expert witness in homicide cases, including a murder trial prosecuted by San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Deputies knew her name. Judges relied on her analysis. The system trusted her completely.

Then she became a mother trying to protect her daughter from a violent ex-partner, and the system that had trusted her turned on her entirely.

What happened to Rhonda Reyna is the story of how a person can spend a career learning to read evidence — and then watch that skill become useless when the institution holding the evidence decides to look away.

It is also the story of what San Mateo County calls efficient justice.

Who She Was Before

Before any of this, Rhonda was known at Woodside Elementary School in Portola Valley simply as the mother who showed up. She drove children on field trips. She volunteered in classrooms. Teachers trusted her enough to put her behind the wheel with other people’s kids. Principals signed off on her background forms.

Alongside that, she had spent years in forensic environments — not as a sworn officer, but as a scientist trained to examine evidence, identify inconsistencies, and understand exactly how official reports are constructed. She knew what a properly filed document looked like. She knew what exculpatory evidence meant in a courtroom. She knew, better than almost any layperson, what was supposed to happen when the state moved against someone.

That training would matter. But not in the way she expected.

In a 2019 letter to San Mateo County Chief Deputy Counsel John Nibbelin — written while she was still trying to get the school and county to take her domestic violence reports seriously — she described herself plainly: “I am a former Criminalist for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Crime Laboratory, I passed an extensive background check here in San Mateo County for a position in the Sheriff’s Crime Laboratory and was offered a job. I am in shock at how I have been treated after once being revered by the deputies who witnessed my testimony in the Seti Scanlon homicide trial, where I presented as an Expert Witness for District Attorney Steve Wagstaff. My integrity has always been a hallmark of my personality, both personal and professional.”

That letter was written before the arrests. Before the felony charges. Before the coerced plea. She was still trying, at that point, to work within the system.

“I am a former Criminalist for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Crime Laboratory. I am in shock at how I have been treated after once being revered by the deputies who witnessed my testimony in the Seti Scanlon homicide trial where I presented as an Expert Witness.”



— Rhonda Reyna, letter to San Mateo County Chief Deputy Counsel John Nibbelin, May 2019

The Dispute That Became a Criminal Case

Rhonda and David Murdoch — a horse trainer more than two decades her senior — separated after years together during which, Rhonda maintains, he was abusive. The custody dispute over their daughter, Brooke, began in 2016 under family court case number 16FAM00441 in San Mateo County Superior Court.

What followed was a pattern Rhonda documented relentlessly: domestic violence incidents reported and ignored, Brooke’s disclosures of witnessing violence in her father’s home recorded and submitted to law enforcement, and a family court increasingly tilted, in Rhonda’s telling, toward the parent with more financial resources and more willingness to use the court as a weapon.

She reported David Murdoch for strangling her in front of witnesses. She recorded Brooke describing, in a child’s direct terms, a violent incident at her father’s house — a broken finger, blood, a kicked-in door, hiding on the top bunk while her father and his wife fought. She submitted that recording to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She warned the school, County Counsel, and the State Department about what she believed was a flight risk to New Zealand.

None of it produced the protection she sought. Some of it was used against her.

The Day the Police Said She Was Right

On May 28, 2021, Santa Cruz Police Officer Parker Rhodes responded to a custody dispute at Rhonda’s home. He interviewed both Rhonda and David Murdoch. He spoke with Brooke.

His report, filed that same day and marked non-criminal, was unambiguous. Brooke was safe. Brooke wanted to stay with her mother. David Murdoch confirmed to Officer Rhodes that Brooke had wanted to remain with Rhonda. The incident was closed. Rhodes left Brooke with her mother.

“I also informed DAVID that BROOK wanted to stay with her mother on 05/28/2021,” Rhodes wrote in his report. The case status: Closed.

That report should have been the end of it. It was not.

The Warrant With No Name

Three weeks later, on June 14, 2021, DA Inspector James Haggarty filed a declaration in San Mateo County Superior Court requesting a Protective Custody Warrant for Brooke Murdoch. The declaration cited David Murdoch’s claims that Rhonda had denied him visitation, a June 11 court order she had not complied with, and a missing persons report — filed by Murdoch himself — based on accumulated mail observed outside her home and the absence of her vehicle.

What Haggarty’s declaration did not mention: Officer Rhodes’ report. The finding that Brooke was safe. The finding that Brooke wanted to stay with her mother. The non-criminal classification. The body camera footage uploaded to Evidence.com.

The warrant was issued on June 15, 2021. The judge’s printed name on the document is blacked out. There is no clerk’s filing stamp. The warrant commanded any peace officer to take Brooke into custody and deliver her to a DA Inspector, to be given to David Murdoch.

On June 28, 2021, Santa Cruz Police executed it.

The Detention That Became a Felony

What happened that night has been described in federal court filings, police reports, and Rhonda’s own accounts. Eight officers arrived. Brooke fought. She had been told, she later said, that her father was going to kill her. Officers knelt on her neck, shackled her, and took her. A neighbor recorded it. The criminal court judge, the district attorney, and Rhonda’s defense attorney all later watched the video and, in her account, were horrified.

Rhonda was taken into custody as well.

The next day, June 29, 2021, she was released — not by a judge, not after a hearing, but by the District Attorney’s Office itself. She was issued a certificate by the state of California, signed by M. Patzke, Records Manager, stating formally: “The taking into custody of Reyna, Rhonda Elaine, on 06/28/2021 by the Santa Cruz Police Department was a detention only, not an arrest.”

A detention only. Not an arrest.

Under California Penal Code section 851.6, that certificate means the event shall not be deemed an arrest. No accusatory pleading had been filed. No criminal complaint existed.

Three weeks later, San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Anastasia Cooper filed a felony complaint against Rhonda Reyna anyway.

Two Felonies, Built on a Non-Arrest

The felony complaint, filed June 17, 2021 — eleven days before the detention that produced the certificate — charged Rhonda with two counts. Count 1: PC278.5, child detention with right to custody, a felony. Count 2: PC278, child stealing, a felony.

The complaint was signed by a deputy district attorney. But the originating event — the only custody of Rhonda by law enforcement in this matter — had been officially classified, in the state’s own documentation, as a detention. Not an arrest. Not a bookable offense.

Rhonda was assigned counsel through the San Mateo County Private Defender Program, the county’s contracted alternative to a public defender’s office. Her attorney was Bethani Jackson of Jackson Law in Redwood City.

What happened next, in Rhonda’s account, is straightforward: Jackson misrepresented the consequences of a plea. Rhonda was told that entering a nolo contendere plea — no contest — was “no big deal” and would “default to Not Guilty” after one year of probation was completed. She signed.

That is not what nolo contendere means. It means no contest to the charges as filed. It produced a conviction on her record — a record that was then used against her in the ongoing family court proceedings, in the custody dispute that had started all of this, to further limit her access to her daughter.

Two years later, after completing probation, Rhonda wrote to Jackson asking her to file for expungement as she had promised. Jackson’s reply, dated May 22, 2023, was three sentences. She told Rhonda to contact the Private Defender Program and have them appoint someone else. “Best of luck, Bethani.”

No contract had ever been signed between Rhonda and Jackson. No written advisement of plea consequences had been provided. No one at the PDP reviewed the exonerating police reports. No one challenged the warrant. No one asked why the originating detention had been classified as a non-arrest. No one went to trial.

What a Forensic Scientist Sees

Rhonda Reyna is not someone who stumbled into these observations. She is a trained forensic scientist who spent her career in the same institutional ecosystem that prosecuted her. When she says the documents handed to her by her PDP attorney “might as well be blank pieces of paper,” she is not speaking rhetorically. She is making a professional assessment.

The protective custody warrant issued in her case has a blacked-out field where the judge’s printed name should appear. There is no clerk’s stamp. There is no certification. There is no seal. Under California law, an unfiled warrant is not a warrant. An unsigned complaint is not a complaint. A document without a clerk’s stamp is not legally in the case file.

These are not technicalities. In the courtrooms where Rhonda once testified, documents like these would not have survived a challenge. She knew that. Her attorney, who was paid through a privatized contract system with no public oversight and no client complaint mechanism, either did not know it or did not act on it.

That is the story of San Mateo County’s Private Defender Program. And it is what the rest of this series will examine.

What Came Next

Rhonda Reyna has not seen her daughter in years. Brooke competes at horse shows now, under her father’s name, in the same equestrian world where Rhonda once built her own life. Rhonda has watched from the sidelines, photographing what she can, commenting on social media accounts, tagging journalists and advocates.

She filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2023, case number 23-cv-03121, in the Northern District of California, naming more than forty defendants — the City of Santa Cruz, San Mateo County, DA Inspector James Haggarty, Judge Don Franchi, Dr. Rebecca Bailey, Bethani Jackson, and others. Two federal judges recused themselves. A third dismissed the complaint before service was completed, citing procedural defects in the pleadings. The case closed without reaching discovery.

The record that could have been examined never was.

She remains, in the county’s official documentation, a woman who pled no contest to felony child abduction charges. The DOJ detention certificate sits in a file, contradicting that record, unchallenged.

She spent her career helping the state build cases that sent people to prison. She knows, better than most, what it looks like when the state builds a case on absent evidence, defective documents, and a defense that never showed up.

“My integrity has always been a hallmark of my personality,” she wrote to the county counsel in 2019, “both personal and professional.”

The county had her expert witness testimony when it needed her. When she needed the county, it had Bethani Jackson and a nolo contendere form.

Next in the series: The Private Defender — how San Mateo County outsourced the Sixth Amendment to a bar association, and what it bought instead.

All documents cited in this article are part of the public record or were provided by Rhonda Reyna. The Parker Rhodes police reports, the DOJ Detention Certificate, the Protective Custody Warrant, the felony complaint, and the Jackson correspondence are on file with Riptide.

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