When “No Crime” Still Leads to a Criminal Case

In a functioning justice system, the absence of a crime should end everything.

No report.

No victim.

No investigation.

No probable cause.

Case closed.

But in courts across the country — and in a growing number of documented cases tracked by Father & Co.’s Project INNOCENCE — innocent people are being pulled into criminal prosecutions even when the agency of jurisdiction has already confirmed no crime occurred.

If that sounds impossible, it’s because the public still believes the system requires evidence before accusing someone of a felony. But it doesn’t — not always. And increasingly, paperwork is replacing proof, assumptions are replacing facts, and “information and belief” is replacing real police investigation.

This is how innocent people get trapped.

Part I — The New American No-Crime Prosecution

In several of the earliest cases submitted to Project INNOCENCE, a disturbing pattern has emerged:

An allegation is made in one jurisdiction.

Sometimes by an ex-partner in a custody dispute.

Sometimes by a third party who misunderstood a situation.

Sometimes by a government employee acting on bad information. The law enforcement agency responsible for the scene reviews the event.

They look for the alleged crime — kidnapping, abduction, assault, threat, interference, anything.

And they find nothing. No 911 call

No field notes

No report

No “probable cause” basis

No video

No witness statements

No evidence the crime occurred The system should stop here. But instead, a different county — with no jurisdiction — proceeds anyway.

Often based solely on a written statement signed “on information and belief” by someone who was not present and had no firsthand knowledge. A criminal case begins — even though the crime never did.

This is not just a breakdown.

It is a reversal of due process itself.

Part II — How Innocent People Become Defendants Without Evidence

1. “Information and Belief”: The Loophole That Replaces Investigation

In law, “information and belief” is supposed to be a temporary placeholder — not a substitute for facts.

But in some jurisdictions, it has become a shortcut for:

Filing charges without evidence

Making accusations without proof

Sidestepping police reports

Bypassing the agency that actually has the authority

A civilian employee or official can sign a sworn complaint stating they “believe” a crime occurred — even if they have never spoken to the police who responded, or reviewed any report, or confirmed any facts.

This loophole turns hearsay into a felony.

2. “Exclusive Jurisdiction”: The Rule No One Follows

Every law enforcement textbook teaches the same principle:

➡ The agency responsible for the location of the alleged crime is the only entity with authority to determine whether a crime occurred.

That should prevent abuse.

But in practice?

Out-of-county agencies reach in anyway.

Prosecutors disregard jurisdiction.

Courts accept “information and belief” over actual police records.

Case files move forward with zero verification.

A sheriff’s record stating no crime occurred should shut down the case.

Yet in multiple cases we’ve documented, it didn’t.

3. The Paperwork Momentum Problem

Once the wrong paperwork is filed, the system moves:

A case number is assigned.

A prosecutor reviews it.

A court date is set.

A judge sees “alleged crime” and assumes the agency vetted it.

The defendant is now fighting a ghost — not evidence, but process.

Innocence becomes irrelevant.

Stopping the machine is harder than starting it.

Part III — When Family Court Weaponizes False Criminal Allegations

The most alarming cases come from custody disputes and domestic violence DARVO scenarios, where one party weaponizes the criminal system to gain advantage.

We identified several patterns:

1. False allegations during custody disputes

A parent claims an abduction, kidnapping, or interference event that never occurred.

2. Another county signs the charges

Even though the supposed “crime scene” county found nothing.

3. The accused parent instantly loses access to their child

Not because they did anything wrong — but because a criminal case exists on paper.

4. The accuser gains leverage in family court

Temporary orders become permanent before the truth can catch up.

5. Even when the truth surfaces, the damage is already done

Years of lost time.

Lost relationships.

Lost income.

Irreparable harm.

All without a crime.

Part IV — The ADA Factor: When Disability Looks Like “Noncompliance”

Project INNOCENCE cases show disabled defendants disproportionately targeted because their symptoms are misinterpreted:

ADHD → “uncooperative”

PTSD → “aggressive”

Epilepsy → “confused, evasive”

Processing delays → “lying”

Trauma responses → “guilty behavior”

Anxiety → “flight risk”

Instead of accommodations, they receive criminal charges.

ADA violations are not side issues — they are central to understanding modern wrongful prosecutions. When courts and agencies ignore disability, they misread everything else.

Part V — The Human Toll of a Crime That Never Happened

Wrongful accusation destroys more than a record:

Careers collapse

Families break apart

Children lose their parents

Victims of DARVO lose their voices

Homelessness and financial ruin follow

Mental health deteriorates

Some people never recover

When the system refuses to correct itself, every day becomes its own sentence.

Part VI — Why Project INNOCENCE Exists

Wrongful prosecution is not rare.

It is widespread, accelerating, and largely invisible because:

Courts seal records

Public defenders are overwhelmed

Police misconduct databases are incomplete

Prosecutors rarely admit error

Family court cases hide criminal spillovers

Disabled defendants lack help fighting back

Media rarely cover cases without salacious details

Project INNOCENCE was created to break that silence.

We investigate:

False charges

Jurisdiction failures

Pattern-misconduct officers

Prosecutorial abuse

ADA violations

Fabricated probable cause

Custody-to-criminal pipelines

And we tell the stories no one else is telling — because someone has to.

What Happens Next

If you or someone you love is facing charges for a crime that never happened, you are not alone.

Your case is not a fluke.

You are not imagining the inconsistencies.

You are not wrong to feel the system is stacked against you.

It is.

And Project INNOCENCE is here to expose how it works — and help you document what really happened.

Because the truth deserves a fair trial.

Calls to Action

👉 Submit a Case or Tip

👉 Support Project INNOCENCE