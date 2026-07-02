Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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HFCrights's avatar
HFCrights
3h

If it gets signed , will it be followed ? Doubtful, there’s no money on it , end litigation and endless court appointed social worker meetings . We need the three pillars : clean break divorce, repeals titles 4D and 4E , end court immunity.

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