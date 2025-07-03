The Coach’s Court: The Life and Love of Jeff Reichert
I. The Playground Roots
On cracked asphalt and whispered dreams,
A boy found rhythm in rebound seams.
From beachside courts to hardwood fame,
He played for pride—not just a name.
The boy became a man.
A man became a coach.
Some coach to win.
Some coach to teach.
But Jeff coached because he remembered
the boy he once was.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.