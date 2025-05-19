The Case Maryland Wants to Bury: Inside Reichert v. Hornbeck
A years-long custody battle, silenced opinions, and the destruction of a father’s rights.
Now that the initial shock has worn off, it’s time to roll the sleeves up and start taking a deeper dive into the Reichart v. Horbeck case.
INTRODUCTION
What happens when a father with primary custody for years is suddenly stripped of his parental rights? And not because of any crime or any other negative act or action by that father. It’s because a court…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.