Father & Co.

Jason
2d

Something has to be done about the abuse of protective orders. Investigate and prosecute false allegations. And put these ABUSERS in jail. Shit is out of control

HFCRights
2d

Family court’s rulebook is just a prop.

200 pages of rules — and not a single one followed.

Family court is supposed to follow the law. In Arizona, the rules of family law procedure run over 200 pages — yet in many cases, none of them are followed.

Instead, it becomes a performance. Endless “requirements” like repeated drug tests, psychological evaluations, or court-ordered programs are used to exhaust and discredit parents — even when there’s solid evidence from investigators, police, and professionals that tells a very different story.

When rules are ignored, it’s not justice. It’s control. And in family court, that control often means dragging cases out for years while children remain in unsafe situations and parents are drained of resources.

The public needs to understand: a system that ignores its own rules can’t be trusted to protect families.

