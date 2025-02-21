The Avoidant Vortex: How a Narcissist Thinks When They Begin Discarding You
Explaining the Avoidant Vortex and Narcissistic Disengagement in Court
Time is our most important resource. It is not elastic. It does not stretch. It cannot be replaced. Yet, when dealing with someone who exhibits narcissistic tendencies, you begin to notice a troubling pattern—one where your time, your needs, and even your child’s well-being become secondary to their avoidance of discomfort.
I have spent years trying to c…