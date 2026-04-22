Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
10h

If her signature is NOT on the document, there is NO settlement. If the settlement is one-sided based on fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and misconduct by the other side or their attorneys, there is NO settlement agreement. She has filed a motion to set aside. There is the motion to vacate avenue also, on grounds of fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and misconduct.

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