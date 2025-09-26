When Congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990, it was supposed to be the great equalizer—ensuring that no American would be denied access to justice, education, or public life simply because of a disability. But thirty-five years later, in our state court systems, that promise rings hollow—especially for Americans with invisible disabilities like PTSD, ADHD, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, or anxiety disorders.

The Forgotten Majority of the Disabled

Roughly three-quarters of all disabilities are “invisible.” You won’t see them from a wheelchair ramp or a braille sign. They manifest in how the brain processes information, how stress is regulated, or how fatigue overwhelms the body. For these Americans, equal access in a courtroom might mean extended filing deadlines, the ability to take breaks, simplified digital forms, or a quiet space to avoid sensory overload.

Yet courts across the country treat these requests as if they are frivolous or fraudulent. In fact, Department of Justice (DOJ) data shows that fewer than half of state courts even train their staff on how to handle invisible disabilities. And as of 2025, nearly 70% of state court websites—the very portals litigants are forced to use for filings and access—remain out of compliance with federal accessibility rules that are supposed to take effect by 2026.

A System That Protects Itself, Not the Vulnerable

The irony is glaring: courts demand that citizens follow rules to the letter, but the courts themselves routinely violate federal disability law. DOJ settlements with Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and others in recent years expose a pattern: medication denied to defendants in treatment programs, service animals banned from courthouses, accommodations delayed until a case is already lost.

In family courts, the consequences are devastating. Parents with anxiety or PTSD lose custody hearings because judges dismiss their needs as “excuses.” Defendants in criminal court end up incarcerated because they couldn’t process rapid-fire proceedings without a break. These aren’t minor inconveniences. They are life-altering injustices.

Bureaucratic Excuses and Ideological Blindness

What do the courts say when caught? They claim “limited resources” or “undue burden.” Often times they remain silent. Translation: protecting your constitutional right to equal access is too expensive. Meanwhile, taxpayers bankroll bloated court bureaucracies, lucrative contracts for court-appointed experts, and endless pilot programs that never deliver real reform.

Worse, skepticism about invisible disabilities is often laced with ideological disdain. Judges and clerks roll their eyes at ADHD or PTSD because they don’t fit the Hollywood script of what “real disability” looks like. The very people sworn to uphold equal justice instead indulge in ableist stereotypes—writing off legitimate medical conditions as laziness, manipulation, or over-sensitivity.

High Stakes, Low Accountability

Unlike a DMV office or a city park, courtrooms decide whether you keep your home, your freedom, or your children. Non-compliance here isn’t just unfair—it’s unconstitutional. Yet enforcement is reactive. DOJ only steps in after years of violations, and even then, settlements are often toothless.

From 2024 to 2025, ADA-related complaints involving courts surged more than 20%. But because the very system accused of discrimination also holds the power, most litigants don’t even bother filing—they know retaliation is likely, and relief is rare.

Why You Should Care

This is not just a “disability rights” issue. It’s a justice issue, a family issue, and yes—a limited government issue. When courts flout federal law with impunity, they trample on due process and expand unchecked bureaucratic power.

Invisible disabilities are real medical conditions, often diagnosed by the same professionals our veterans rely on when returning from service. To dismiss them is to dismiss the sacrifice of soldiers with PTSD, workers injured on the job, and children struggling in broken public schools. Those who champion faith, family, and freedom should not stand by while state courts destroy lives through arrogance and neglect.

The Path Forward

Reform isn’t complicated. Courts should:

Appoint Independent ADA Coordinators : Every courthouse should have a neutral officer with authority to approve accommodations swiftly.

Mandate Training : Judges and staff must learn that invisible doesn’t mean imaginary.

Audit Digital Systems : Accessibility is not optional—it’s the law.

Apply Universal Design : Simplify forms, add plain-language guides, and reduce needless barriers.

Enforce Accountability: Tie court budgets and leadership evaluations to compliance records.

And Congress should consider tying federal court funding to verified ADA compliance. If courts can’t respect citizens’ rights, they shouldn’t enjoy blank checks from taxpayers.

Conclusion

Thirty-five years after the ADA’s passage, state courts remain the worst offenders of Title II. They’ve built ramps but closed doors. They’ve installed braille signs while ignoring panic attacks. They’ve embraced performative accessibility while leaving millions of Americans with invisible disabilities silenced in the very halls of justice.

A justice system that refuses to accommodate its most vulnerable citizens is not a justice system at all. It is a rigged system—one that anyone who cares about fairness should unite to reform. Because if courts can deny equal access to the disabled, they can deny it to anyone.