By Michael Phillips | Riptide

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s exit from the 2026 World Cup produced the usual round of postmortems — tactics, talent pool, coaching pedigree. Almost none of them asked the more uncomfortable question: what does it cost an American family to find out if their child can play?

The answer, according to a systematic review of peer-reviewed youth soccer research, is an average of $883 a year for a typical pay-to-play participant — travel expenses alone up 19% since before the pandemic. For a kid on an elite pathway, ECNL or MLS Next, the number climbs to $8,000 to $15,000 annually, with some families reporting total youth sports spending near $25,000 a year. A 2018 industry survey found more than 70% of pay-to-play families earned above $50,000 a year, and a third earned six figures. The country isn’t scouting for the best 11-year-old in America. It’s scouting for the best 11-year-old whose parents can carry a car payment’s worth of club fees.

The country isn’t scouting for the best 11-year-old in America. It’s scouting for the best 11-year-old whose parents can carry a car payment’s worth of club fees.

Compare that to the model it’s losing to. Spain’s La Masia and its European counterparts fund development inside the professional club’s own business — talent is a long-term asset the institution invests in, not a household expense the institution outsources. Same sport, opposite architecture. One system finds players. The other finds payers, and hopes some of them can also play.

One system finds players. The other finds payers, and hopes some of them can also play.

That inversion — cost pushed down to the individual, risk absorbed by the family, institution keeps the margin or the excuse — isn’t limited to soccer. It’s the operating system underneath a half-dozen unrelated sectors of American life, public and private both, and once you see the mechanism, you start noticing it everywhere.

The stadium

Buffalo Bills season-ticket holders learned this year that their new stadium requires a Personal Seat License — a one-time fee, separate from the ticket itself, just for the right to buy a ticket. Suite and club-level PSLs run $15,000 to $50,000 per seat; one 56-year season-ticket-holding family was quoted $20,000 a seat. Around 20 of the NFL’s 32 teams now require a PSL or equivalent. The pitch to fans is that PSLs privatize stadium financing — hundreds of millions in upfront capital raised without taxpayer bonds. What that pitch omits is that public money still flows in on the other side; the PSL doesn’t replace the subsidy, it stacks a second toll on top of it, this one charged directly to the fan.

The PSL is a specifically American invention: a fee for the right to pay full price for something else.

There is essentially no European equivalent. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium was built with zero UK government subsidy — financed instead through player sales, sponsorships, a bank loan, and a fan bond scheme the club structured itself. The institution carried the risk. In France, local governments financed 78% of new stadium construction costs on average for Euro 2016 venues — a different allocation, government risk-pooling rather than household-by-household extraction, but notably still not a per-seat license charged to the person buying a ticket. The PSL is a specifically American invention: a fee for the right to pay full price for something else.

The dinner table

Roughly four in ten Americans say they’re tipping less, citing inflation and the cost of living — and 62% say they’d rather see honest menu prices and no tipping at all. Meanwhile, the industry has been adding “service charges” that legally aren’t tips: under IRS Revenue Ruling 2012-18, a service charge is the restaurant’s revenue, and management decides how much of it, if any, reaches the person who served you. Most diners who see “18% service charge” on the bill assume they’ve already tipped. They may not have.

In Europe, the wage is the floor and the tip is a bonus. In America, the tip is the floor and the wage is a subsidy the employer isn’t required to fully provide.

The comparison that actually matters isn’t cultural, it’s structural. France writes a 15% service charge directly into the menu price by law — service compris — and it reaches the server regardless of what the customer does on top of it. Germany and most of the EU pay a standard living wage with no tip credit at all. In the U.S., the federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour, and the employer is only required to cover the gap to $7.25 if tips fall short — a floor a 2012 Department of Labor review found 84% of investigated restaurants were violating anyway. Europeans still tip, informally — rounding up, a few extra euros for good service. The difference is what the tip is for. In Europe, the wage is the floor, and the tip is a bonus. In America, the tip is the floor, and the wage is a subsidy the employer isn’t required to fully provide. That’s not a culture gap. That’s a labor cost quietly reassigned to the customer.

The custody hearing

A contested American custody case runs $3,000 to $40,000 or more; one estimate puts the average child custody lawyer cost at $21,500. Attorneys bill $200 to $600 an hour, and that’s before guardians ad litem, evaluators, or mediators — each parent typically carrying their own bill regardless of outcome. For families already in crisis, the legal system adds a second, purely financial ordeal on top of the emotional one.

The parent who can’t afford a $5,000 retainer doesn’t get a worse lawyer in the U.S. system. They often get no lawyer.

A mutual-consent European divorce, by contrast, often runs near €2,000 total — because most systems route amicable cases through administrative or registry paths with capped, statutory fees, and lean on standardized child-support formulas instead of open-ended litigation. Germany explicitly extends means-tested legal aid to cover both court costs and a party’s own attorney. The honest caveat: European costs climb toward American-style adversarial pricing the moment a case becomes genuinely contested — this isn’t “Europe is cheap,” it’s that Europe defaults to low-conflict resolution and subsidizes access when someone can’t pay, while America defaults to billable-hour adversarialism with no floor under it. The parent who can’t afford a $5,000 retainer doesn’t get a worse lawyer in the U.S. system. They often get no lawyer.

The hospital bill

Even insured Americans carry real exposure: the average employer-plan deductible is $1,886, and 2026 ACA marketplace plans — after subsidies expired — run $5,850 to $9,800 before insurance meaningfully kicks in, with out-of-pocket maximums now as high as $10,600 for an individual and $21,200 for a family. More than one in four Americans report skipping consultations, tests, or treatment because of cost, insured or not.

Universal coverage doesn’t automatically mean lower direct costs. It means the distribution and predictability of those costs are different.

Across the EU, out-of-pocket spending averages roughly 15% of total healthcare expenditure — 7.5% in France, 12% in Germany. That’s not “free,” and the honest comparison has to include Switzerland, where per-capita out-of-pocket spending ($1,988) actually exceeds the American figure ($1,425). Universal coverage doesn’t automatically mean lower direct costs. It means the distribution and predictability of those costs are different — a floor and a ceiling, instead of American healthcare’s floor-only design, where a bad year can still bankrupt an insured family.

The wheelchair ramp

The clearest number in this entire investigation belongs to a mother in Ottumwa, Iowa, testifying about her adult son’s care. Iowa’s Medicaid program, she said, would pay roughly $22,000 a month to institutionalize him — more than double what it currently spends to keep him at home. The state is on track to cut the very program that’s cheaper than the alternative it’s pushing families toward. More than 600,000 Americans were already on waiting lists for home and community-based waiver services before this year’s federal reconciliation law cut Medicaid spending by roughly $880 billion — about 12% — over the next decade. Disability funding isn’t being cut because home care doesn’t work. It’s being cut because home care is optional under federal law, and cutting the optional line item is easier than fixing the budget.

Cutting the optional line item is easier than fixing the budget.

The tollbooth government built

Before any of the above private industries take their cut, government has already taken several. About 22% of the price of a gallon of gas in California is tax — a state excise tax, a federal excise tax, and a state and local sales tax stacked on top of each other, and the federal 18.4-cent piece hasn’t moved since 1993, even as it buys less every year. Nationally, drivers pay an average of roughly 33 cents a gallon in state gas taxes alone, on top of the federal rate — and because the Highway Trust Fund that those taxes feed has spent more than it collects every year since 2006, states have layered on vehicle registration fees, tolls, and general fund transfers to cover the gap. The “user pays” road system isn’t even fully funded by the users; it’s a floor, with everyone’s general tax dollars filling in the rest on top of what drivers already paid at the pump.

Then there’s the fine dressed as policy. Maryland’s speed camera network generated $64 million in a single fiscal year from roughly 1.5 million tickets, with Montgomery County alone collecting nearly $16 million. Statewide, AAA Mid-Atlantic found Maryland’s camera programs pulled in more than $288 million in gross revenue between FY2014 and FY2018 across 6.3 million tickets. State law requires the net revenue go toward “public safety” — but reporting has found jurisdictions spending it on fingerprint scanners, K-9 units, body-camera data storage, and, in Baltimore’s case, plugging a hole in the Fire Department’s budget. And starting in 2026, the flat $40 Maryland ticket became a graduated fine running as high as $425, with a “registration flagging” mechanism that locks an unpaid ticket-holder out of renewing their tags until every fine is cleared. A safety program that needs your registration held hostage to function isn’t only a safety program.

A safety program that needs your registration held hostage to function isn’t only a safety program.

Layer everything else on top: federal excise taxes buried inside the price of gas, phone bills, and beer before you ever see a receipt; a “sin tax” structure that assumes society gets to charge a premium for legal products it’s decided to disapprove of; sales tax, property tax, income tax, and the payroll tax that funds Social Security — a program every worker pays into for decades with no ownership claim on the specific dollars withheld. None of these are secret. All of them are engineered to be small enough, individually, that no one adds them up. The aggregate is the point: a household doesn’t get taxed once for existing in America. It gets taxed at the pump, taxed at the register, taxed on the paycheck, and then fined by camera for driving five miles over on the way to the soccer game, it’s also paying $12,000 a year for.

The swapped jerseys

Run each of these through the same test: if a European country did this — priced kids out of youth sports by income, charged fans a toll just to buy a ticket, let restaurants pocket a “service charge” and call it a tip, billed parents $30,000 to keep their own children, cut the cheaper form of disability care in favor of the more expensive one, or ran a municipal budget partly on camera fines with a registration hostage clause attached — it would be reported here as evidence of a broken system. When it happens in Frederick, Buffalo, Ottumwa, or Baltimore, it’s treated as the cost of doing business.

Somewhere between the top of each of these institutions and the family at the bottom of it, the cost gets handed down and the explanation gets handed down with it.

The mechanisms are different — a statutory license fee, a private surcharge, a funding formula, an hourly billing rate, an excise tax buried in a receipt. The direction is constant. Somewhere between the top of each of these institutions and the family at the bottom of it, the cost gets handed down, and the explanation gets handed down with it. Soccer’s excuse is talent development. The NFL’s excuse is stadium economics. The restaurant industry’s excuse is thin margins. Family court’s excuse is due process. Medicaid’s excuse is a state budget shortfall. The speed camera’s excuse is safety. Every one of them is plausible in isolation. Lined up next to each other, they start to look less like seven institutions with seven problems and more like one country that decided, a long time ago, that the household is the shock absorber of last resort — and never got around to telling the household.

The household is the shock absorber of last resort.

Sources: Figures and findings in this piece draw on a peer-reviewed systematic review of youth sports cost research and a 2018 industry survey of pay-to-play household income; reporting and cost estimates from family law and consumer legal-services publishers on U.S. divorce and custody costs, compared against European mutual-consent and legal-aid frameworks including Germany’s Verfahrenskostenhilfe; stadium financing reporting on Buffalo’s new NFL venue and personal seat license pricing, and historical financing details on Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and French Euro 2016 venues; consumer survey data on tipping behavior, IRS Revenue Ruling 2012-18 on the tax treatment of service charges, and comparative wage-floor law in France and Germany; healthcare cost data from ACA marketplace plan filings for 2026 and OECD/EU out-of-pocket health expenditure comparisons; disability and Medicaid reporting including Iowa home-care testimony and federal reconciliation legislation budget scoring; and Maryland-specific tax and enforcement data from the Tax Foundation, USAFacts, and AAA Mid-Atlantic’s multi-year analysis of state speed camera revenue, cross-checked against reporting from the Washington Post, Fox45 Baltimore, and the Southern Maryland Chronicle. Full citations available on request.

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