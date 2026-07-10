How AI-hallucinated citations are reaching the family court record, and what it means for self-represented parents nationwide

The access gap AI was supposed to close may become the credibility gap self-represented parents are forced to cross.

In a custody and visitation appeal decided this June, an appellate court noticed something wrong with the father’s briefing. Cases that didn’t exist. Real cases cited for things they never actually said. When the court pressed, the father’s own attorney admitted he’d built parts of the brief off his client’s earlier pro se filing — without ever checking whether that filing’s citations were real. They weren’t. The court issued a show-cause order and referred the matter toward the state’s attorney grievance body.

That case isn’t an outlier. It’s one entry in a fast-growing national pattern, and family court — where parents are disproportionately unrepresented and desperate — is turning out to be one of the places it shows up most.

Family court has a rule most people never hear about until they need it: judges are supposed to give self-represented litigants a measure of grace. Read pro se filings liberally. Don’t dismiss a case over a technicality that a lawyer would have caught. It’s a doctrine with real legal weight across state and federal courts nationwide, and it exists because the system knows most people can’t afford a lawyer for a custody fight, let alone three.

It’s also a rule courts routinely ignore. Ask any self-represented parent who’s been told from the bench that they “really should get a lawyer” — right before the judge rules against them on a point they raised correctly but phrased imperfectly. The grace doctrine protects you from a clerical dismissal. It does nothing about a judge who’s simply unimpressed that you showed up without counsel.

The grace doctrine protects you from a clerical dismissal. It does nothing about a judge who’s simply unimpressed that you showed up without counsel.

That’s the environment AI chatbots walked into. And according to a recent Economist investigation, what’s showing up in courtrooms now is a new and more specific problem — one that could end up making judges less forgiving of pro se litigants, not more.

The Numbers

The Economist’s June 29 piece, “The Rise of Vibe Lawyering,” documents a surge in AI-hallucinated legal citations showing up in real filings — cases, statutes, and precedents invented outright by chatbots and submitted to courts by people who didn’t check them. In Canada, the legal-technology platform Courtready has tracked judges flagging non-existent cases in 79 rulings so far this year. In all of 2024, that number was seven. The overwhelming majority of those false citations came from people representing themselves.

The pattern isn’t confined to fabricated case law. Research cited in the piece, from Shah and Levy, found that in American cases involving self-represented litigants, the volume of documents filed in a case’s first 180 days is now 158 percent higher than it was before AI tools became common — not because pro se litigants suddenly have more to say, but because a chatbot will draft as much as you ask it to, whether or not any of it helps your case.

Chatbots are encouraging clients to litigate rather than settle, and overstating their odds of winning.

Lawyers quoted in the piece describe chatbots doing something specific and consequential: encouraging clients to litigate rather than settle, and overstating their odds of winning. A Los Angeles commercial lawyer told the Economist that opposing filings from unrepresented parties now regularly arrive clearly AI-drafted — verbose, confident, and detached from how the correspondence would read if a lawyer had reviewed it first.

It’s Already in the Family Court Record

The custody case above isn’t the only one. A separate divorce and custody case involving three children reached a state appellate court with AI-hallucinated citations at issue on appeal. A Thomson Reuters review of a single month of U.S. filings turned up fabricated citations in, among other matters, a custody case, a bankruptcy filing, and a dispute between a family and a local school board — evidence that this isn’t confined to one court or one region.

The broader sanctions record backs that up. A federal judge in Pennsylvania suspended an attorney for six months and fined him $1,500 over AI-hallucinated citations. A federal court in Oregon imposed a $15,500 sanction and dismissed a case with prejudice after fabricated quotes turned up in a briefing from a self-represented litigant. A federal case in Mississippi ended with a judge removing all four attorneys involved, after hallucinations showed up on both sides. One state’s Standing Committee on court rules has already recommended amending its attorney-signature certification rule to explicitly cover AI-generated content — a sign that court systems are starting to treat this as a structural problem, not an isolated embarrassment.

Researcher Damien Charlotin’s public database, which tracks AI-hallucination rulings worldwide, had logged more than a thousand U.S. cases as of mid-2026, and the count grows weekly. Across the cases in that database, the pattern researchers keep flagging is the same one at the center of this piece: the people most likely to submit AI-hallucinated filings are the people representing themselves.

Why Family Court Is Different

None of this is unique to family law. But family court is where the underlying access problem is most acute, and where the consequences of bad AI-drafted filings land hardest — not on a corporate defendant with in-house counsel, but on a parent’s custody schedule.

Consider the setup. A parent going through a custody dispute often can’t afford an attorney, especially after a first round of litigation has already drained savings on a lawyer, a mediator, maybe a guardian ad litem, or custody evaluator, billed by the hour. That parent is then told by the same court system that they need representation to be taken seriously. And if they try to get real help from someone who’s navigated the same system — another parent, a support group, an advocate — they run into unauthorized-practice-of-law restrictions that bar exactly that kind of peer knowledge-sharing, even as attorneys freely trade templates, filings, and strategy among themselves as a professional courtesy.

Into that gap steps a chatbot: free, always available, endlessly patient, and inclined to sound a lot more certain than it should.

Into that gap steps a chatbot: free, always available, endlessly patient, and — per the Economist’s reporting — inclined to sound a lot more certain than it should. For a parent already primed to distrust a system that hasn’t been fair to them, an AI tool that confidently tells them they have a strong case and shouldn’t back down is not a neutral resource. It’s an accelerant.

For a parent already primed to distrust a system that hasn’t been fair to them, an AI tool that confidently tells them they have a strong case and shouldn’t back down is not a neutral resource. It’s an accelerant.

The Grace Doctrine, in Reverse

Every hallucinated case a judge catches in a pro se filing is one more data point nudging that judge toward treating self-represented litigants as a category to be doubted by default.

Here’s the part that should worry pro se parents specifically. The entire premise of the grace doctrine is that courts owe self-represented litigants some benefit of the doubt because the system disadvantages them structurally, not because of anything they did wrong. Judges are supposed to look past imperfect filings to the substance underneath.

The doctrine was never designed to survive a scenario where a meaningful share of pro se filings contain invented law.

A wave of AI-fabricated citations makes that harder to sustain — not legally, but practically. Every hallucinated case a judge catches in a pro se filing is one more data point nudging that judge toward treating self-represented litigants as a category to be doubted by default, rather than extended grace by default. The doctrine was never designed to survive a scenario where a meaningful share of pro se filings contain invented law. Courts that already had every incentive to wave people toward hiring an attorney now have a cleaner, more defensible reason to do it — even for the majority of self-represented parents who never touched a chatbot at all.

The parents least equipped to independently verify a chatbot’s citations are the ones most likely to get burned by relying on one.

That’s the quiet unfairness in this moment. The parents least equipped to independently verify a chatbot’s citations — because they don’t have a law degree, because they can’t afford someone who does, because peer help is legally restricted — are the ones most likely to get burned by relying on one, and most likely to have that failure used against the credibility of every pro se filing that follows theirs.

Courts that already had every incentive to wave people toward hiring an attorney now have a cleaner, more defensible reason to do it.

What Actually Helps

AI tools aren’t the enemy here, and pretending otherwise doesn’t help anyone facing a custody hearing without a lawyer. Drafting help, organizing a timeline, explaining what a term in a parenting plan actually means — those are legitimate, valuable uses, and for a lot of parents, they’re the only help available at 11 p.m. the night before a filing deadline.

The system still treats ‘get a lawyer’ as the only acceptable answer to ‘I can’t afford a lawyer.’

The failure point is narrower and more specific: treating an AI chatbot’s confident citation of a case or statute as verified fact instead of a claim that still needs to be checked, and letting a tool that’s optimized to be helpful and agreeable talk a parent into a harder legal fight than the one their case can actually support. Both of those failures are avoidable. Neither is being addressed by a system that still treats “get a lawyer” as the only acceptable answer to “I can’t afford a lawyer.”

Sources

The Economist, “The Rise of Vibe Lawyering,” June 29, 2026.

Courtready, live database of AI-hallucinated case citations flagged by Canadian courts and tribunals (courtready.ca), cited by The Economist for the 79-rulings-in-2026-vs.-seven-in-2024 figure.

Shah and Levy, research on document-filing volume among self-represented litigants in U.S. cases, cited by The Economist for the 158% increase figure.

Antony Sendall, British employment barrister, quoted by The Economist on AI-emboldened discrimination claims.

Robert Freund, Los Angeles commercial lawyer, quoted by The Economist on AI-drafted correspondence from unrepresented opposing parties.

Ajakaiye v. Oladipupo, 2026 WL 1733336 (Appellate Ct. of Md., June 16, 2026) (unreported) — custody and visitation case; AI-hallucinated citations traced from a pro se filing into formal appellate briefing.

Mezu v. Mezu, Appellate Court of Maryland — divorce and custody case with AI-hallucinated citations at issue on appeal.

Thomson Reuters review of U.S. court filings, cited via legal-industry reporting, identifying fabricated citations in a custody case, a bankruptcy filing, and a school-board dispute within a single month.

Twigg v. BSN Sports, Inc., No. 4:23-CV-00067-MWB (M.D. Pa. June 18, 2026) — attorney suspension and fine over AI-hallucinated citations.

Couvrette v. Wisnovsky, 2025 WL 4109655 (D. Or. Dec. 12, 2025) (unpublished) — $15,500 sanction and dismissal with prejudice.

Withers v. City of Aberdeen (S.D. Miss., June 2026) — four attorneys removed from a case over hallucinations on both sides.

Damien Charlotin, AI Hallucination Cases Database (damiencharlotin.com/hallucinations), tracking AI-hallucination court rulings worldwide.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story