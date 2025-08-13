Father & Co.

I'm seeing more and more fathers involved in custody and divorce battles, where they are usually in the negative position of being male (gender discrimination), being DIAGNOSED by professionals, as suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD").

I have one father that the court and ex-wife, with her attorneys, stole over $15 MILLION DOLLARS in real estate and financial assets from him. They ordered him to pay $150,000/month in alimony (he paid child support from financial accounts he set up decades earlier for the children, but the court ordered the ex-wife to inform the child support enforcement agency in NJ that she was submitting payment; and never did). So, this father never had the almost $1 MILLION dollars in child support credited to his child support account (another administrative nightmare). Father was arrested, brought to court and Judge verbally ordered him to do something. Father told the judge to put it in writing so he could appeal it. Judge then ordered sheriffs to beat him up in courtroom. They broke the father's arm. Fortunately, some astute fathers' rights observer used his cellphone to video the entire incident. It went out on the internet. Father was hospitalized and treated at the jail hospital. Mysteriously, all medical records disappeared. The Father was then put into solitary confinement for 30 days for owing a civil child support DEBT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Father now has a war going on with this Judge, who the attorneys are frightened of because the Judge is a raging alcoholic and a maniac. Because the Judge's brother is a top criminal defense attorney for the Democrat politicians in the state, everyone is scared of this judge. Father is not letting up and is looking to get this judge, one way or another. Fliers were passed out at this Judge's church that he was a child abuser and drunk. No one seems to know who did it.

Father is working on suing the ex-wife and her attorneys to get the money back. She sold the $5 MILLION DOLLAR marital house, but the Father told the new buyers they were getting sued for buying his home that was obtained through fraud and ill-gotten gains. The new buyers are in a panic and will be looking to get out. Lots of stuff to unpack in this case, but this is how you fight it when you are backed into a corner, physically assaulted, abused, and suffering PTSD.

Oh, did I forget? The Father was diagnosed with PTSD retroactive to prior to the filing of the divorce. And, he was granted Social Security Disability retroactive to prior to the filing of the divorce. So, instead of ordering him to pay $150,000 per month that the Court fraudulently ordered him to pay on $2,000,000 fictitious income (MORE THAN BILLIONAIRE PRESIDENT TRUMP PAID TO HIS EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP; $30,000 PER MONTH), the Father's Social Security Disability monthly payment maxes at $3,500 PER MONTH!!!!!!!! So, the Father's $8,000,000-plus alimony arrears is nothing but a fictitious number that even the child support agency (collecting the alimony unlawfully) knows is wrong. This is how they inflate child support arrearages numbers.

The Court/judges and lawyers ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

