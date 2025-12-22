Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Petri's avatar
Maryann Petri
39m

Everyone needs to read this, know not only is this happening in CA, but everywhere and that foster children are casualties of the system….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture