Family court places enormous emphasis on communication.

Parents are told to coparent.

To keep things civil.

To work together in the child’s best interests.

And yet, one of the most destructive behaviors in family court—prolonged, selective silence—is routinely tolerated, minimized, or ignored.

Silence is not treated as misconduct.

It is treated as absence.

That distinction allows silence to function as a strategy.

When Silence Is Not Neutral

In everyday life, silence can mean many things: stress, avoidance, overwhelm.

In family court, silence often has a specific effect.

It denies information.

It blocks coordination.

It prevents access.

It forces the other parent to guess, wait, or escalate.

When one parent consistently fails to respond to messages about parenting time, schedules, school matters, or medical decisions, the impact is not passive. It is directional.

Silence controls the timeline.

Selective Communication

What makes this silence particularly powerful is that it is rarely total.

A parent may ignore messages about visitation, decision-making, or compliance—while promptly communicating when it suits them.

Travel notices arrive on time.

Logistical updates are sent selectively.

Unilateral decisions are announced, not discussed.

Communication is not broken.

It is curated.

This selectivity allows the silent parent to claim they are “communicating,” while still excluding the other parent from any meaningful role.

Courts Treat Silence as a Coparenting Issue

When silence is raised in court, it is often reframed.

Judges may say:

You both need to communicate better.

This is a high-conflict dynamic.

I’m not going to micromanage texting.

But silence is not a personality clash.

It is not tone.

It is not style.

It is deprivation.

By declining to distinguish between poor communication and strategic non-response, courts neutralize a form of control that requires no overt violation.

Silence Forces Escalation — Then Punishes It

Silence puts the responding parent in an impossible position.

If they wait, they lose time, access, and involvement.

If they follow up, they risk being labeled persistent.

If they escalate, they are accused of conflict.

The silent parent incurs no comparable risk.

Over time, the system teaches a lesson:

Those who respond must manage themselves.

Those who don’t respond control the pace.

Silence and the Erosion of Parenting Time

When silence affects parenting time, the consequences compound quickly.

Missed confirmations become missed exchanges.

Missed exchanges become “informal adjustments.”

Informal adjustments become the new normal.

The court may later observe that parenting time has been inconsistent—without acknowledging how silence produced that inconsistency.

Absence becomes evidence.

Why Silence Is So Effective

Silence works because it leaves little trace.

There is no explicit denial.

No profanity.

No dramatic confrontation.

Just unanswered messages.

In a system that prioritizes visible conflict over invisible attrition, silence passes as benign—even when it steadily erases a parent from daily life.

The Court’s Role in Normalizing Silence

By declining to enforce basic responsiveness, courts tacitly approve silence as a legitimate tactic.

Orders may require “reasonable communication,” but rarely define it. Enforcement is rare. Consequences are rarer.

The result is a system where one parent can disappear the other simply by not replying.

Silence becomes power because the court allows it to be.

Naming Silence as Control

Parents subjected to prolonged non-response often internalize blame:

I must be asking the wrong way.

I shouldn’t push so much.

I don’t want to make things worse.

But silence is not a misunderstanding.

It is not a miscommunication.

It is not mutual.

It is a one-sided deprivation that shifts power without leaving fingerprints.

Until courts recognize silence as a form of control—rather than an interpersonal inconvenience—it will continue to function as one of the most effective tools of procedural harm.

Not because it is loud.

But because it is quiet.

Editor’s Note

This article is part of Father & Co.’s ongoing Project SYSTEM series examining procedural harm in family court.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story