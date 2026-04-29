Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7m

This is the move: first isolate the parent, then try to control the record. But the First Amendment does not vanish because someone dislikes being named in a documented public-interest story. Family court, parental alienation, denied parenting time, and withheld medical information are matters of public concern. If the facts are documented, newsworthy, and fairly reported, the answer is not censorship. The answer is compliance, transparency, and rebuttal if warranted. A private email is not a gag order. And when someone responds faster to silence journalism than to communicate about a child’s care, that silence attempt becomes part of the story.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
1h

Never stop fighting the good fight 🙏

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