Heidi
Jul 17

Nobody can call DCF. You are labeled as an "alienator". It's gotta come from some one other than the parents. The therapist outside the courts are afraid of family court cases. The abusive parent will sue them. Happens often. Karen when you get a moment you should read the report that just came out about Connecticut and the DV programs. The plea bargaining and nullying of cases. What is a fit parent? Cause I don't think the courts have any idea of what it means in several cases. According to the 2014 Connecticut hearings the Alienation industry feels they are the only one who can make that determination. The 3 strikes rule was presented in Connecticut in 2014. Slightly different but the same by the Alienation industry. I found the leading expert CT my xs attorney and one of my attorney on the gals cash app. * Who coaching people* to look like the fit parent? I met a Mom who is a DV survivor. ) the peritrators been plead down to lesser charges) she had my gal. The kids were reluctant to go with the father. ( They witnessed). The kids were courtnapped and she was arrested for custodial interference. Just like the Alienation industry wants. $supervised visits. $ therapy. All perfectly orcastrated. I spoke to Mr. Garza who insist that the " expert" has nothing to do with his 3 strikes bill. As soon as he used the same line as the "expert". About being forced to go to school. Children are not being abused at school. If they are you go to the board of education and school administration. You don't just say too bad honey toughen up. The entire situation is a mess. The best thing to do is a criminal investigation into the court system. There on to what is happening in Arizona. People children are being kidnapped by the courts much more often than by parents.

Karen Riordan
Jul 16

If the courts would stop criminalizing parents there would not be these issues. When court orders are inhumane, violate due process, and violate God given unalienable rights to bring up our children, parents of both sexes and the children are traumatized and punished. The treatment is barbaric. I don't know the specifics of this case, but I do know, there are formulas operating throughout the country whereby one parent is targeted during the divorce, and no-contact orders are put into place without any finding of unfitness, without even a call placed to DCF, and children are isolated and have a loving parent ripped from their lives.

I'm not justifying this woman's actions, and I don't know the stats regarding sexes; I do know that the same pattern of essentially killing off one parent is a silent epidemic throughout US family courts and beyond.

If we had just family courts--if there were juries-- if they were live streamed and available for public view, the outcomes would be far different and shared custody would replace the eviseration of one parent, and the financial devastation of families who simply wanted a divorce.

