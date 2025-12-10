Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kit McKinney's avatar
Kit McKinney
5h

Thank you. I think I speak for Charity and the twins when I say that. I million times, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture