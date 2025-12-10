On December 3, 2025, deputies in Sebastian County, Arkansas, walked into a home in the small town of Bonanza and discovered a sight no parent should ever have to imagine: a mother, 40-year-old Charity Powell-Beallis, and her 6-year-old twins, all dead from gunshot wounds.

Just one day earlier, Charity sat in a courtroom for her final divorce hearing—a place where safety should be strengthened, not dismantled.

This case is devastating.

But it is also instructive.

At Father & Co., we explore the harsh truth most families learn only when it’s too late: the family court system is not built to prevent violence. It often accelerates it.

Charity’s story shows exactly how.

A Predictable Tragedy—Ignored Warnings, Downgraded Abuse, and a System That “Split the Difference”

1. The assault that should have changed everything

In February 2025, Charity reported that her husband, Dr. Randall “Randy” Beallis, had strangled her in front of their twins, one of the most reliable predictors of future homicide.

He was arrested.

He was charged.

The danger was obvious.

2. The plea deal that erased the seriousness of the crime

Instead of pursuing the felony-level charges, prosecutors plea-bargained the case down to a misdemeanor and a suspended sentence—no jail time. The no-contact order allowed contact for court-approved visitation.

This is what happens every day in America:

Strangulation becomes “a disagreement.”

Threats become “relationship issues.”

Victims become “high-conflict.”

3. The custody decision that left a mother terrified

At the December 2 divorce hearing, the possibility of joint custody was discussed.

No final written order has been posted yet, but Charity left that courtroom feeling unprotected and unheard—like so many parents who fight alone.

The next morning, she and her children were dead.

Randy denies involvement and has not been charged as of this publication. He is legally presumed innocent.

But the system’s failures before the murders are undeniable.

What Charity Tried to Tell Us—And Why It Matters for Every Parent

Months before she died, Charity posted a public comment:

“I am the victim, yet I’ve been treated like the problem… Lives are at stake, including the lives of young children.”

She also went to a state senator.

She reached out to the prosecutor.

She filed for divorce.

She followed every rule society tells victims to follow.

And still, she could not protect her children.

This is the most painful truth of all:

Family court does not become safer simply because a victim is brave.

It becomes safer when the system listens.

Charity’s case shows a system that listened to no one.

Why This Story Belongs on Father & Co.

Father & Co. is not just for fathers—it is for parents fighting uphill battles against systems that do not recognize danger until after the funeral.

But fathers especially need to read stories like Charity’s.

Not because men are the villains in every story—they aren’t.

But because:

Many fathers experience similar failures when courts ignore evidence of danger.

Many fathers are falsely labeled or dismissed by the very systems meant to protect children.

And many fathers lose their children not because they are dangerous, but because someone else is—and no one intervenes.

Every parent who has been silenced in court, every father whose warnings were brushed aside, every mother whose protective instincts were undermined—this case echoes your story.

And it exposes the universal issue:

When courts get it wrong, children pay the price.

The Investigation: What Authorities Have—and Haven’t—Said

The deaths have been officially ruled homicides , not a murder-suicide.

At least six search warrants have been served; more are pending.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including Arkansas State Police, the Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations —a sign investigators are examining more than just physical evidence.

Randy’s attorney has moved to dismiss the divorce case due to Charity’s death; her adult son has filed to stop that dismissal.

None of this proves guilt.

But it does prove motive, money, and danger must always be considered by courts—before tragedy, not after.

This Is Not Just an Arkansas Failure. It’s a National One.

The circumstances of Charity’s death mirror trends across the U.S.:

Separation is the most lethal time for victims.

Most domestic-violence homicides occur right after a victim leaves.

Strangulation is the clearest known predictor of future homicide.

Yet many prosecutors treat it as a misdemeanor inconvenience.

Family courts downplay abuse as “high conflict.”

Joint custody becomes the default—even when one parent is terrified.

Texas is not immune.

The Texas Council on Family Violence reported:

205 Texans were killed by intimate partners in 2023

161 were killed in 2024 —a decline, but still catastrophic

Harris County saw a 34% increase in DV homicides even as statewide numbers fell

These are not numbers.

These are lives—parents, children, families shattered.

What Parents Must Learn from Charity’s Story

At Father & Co., the goal is not fear—it is awareness.

If you are a parent navigating danger, separation, custody battles, or coercive control, here are the lessons this case drives home:

1. Document everything.

Screenshots. Police reports. Witness statements. Medical records.

2. Tell more than one authority.

Local police may ignore you. A sheriff may not. A state legislator may open a door prosecutors closed.

3. Predictable danger is still danger.

If someone has strangled you once, statistics show the risk of homicide increases 750%.

4. Family-court neutrality is not safety.

Courts often try to stay “neutral” by splitting custody.

But neutrality does not protect children.

Facts do.

5. You are allowed to say, “I am not safe.”

And you are allowed to keep saying it—even when the court doesn’t want to hear it.

If You Need Help—Father & Co. Resource Box

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) | thehotline.org

Texas Advocacy Project

Free legal help for survivors

texasadvocacyproject.org

Texas Council on Family Violence

Statewide resource locator

tcfv.org

If you or your children are in immediate danger

Call 911 and ask for an officer trained in domestic-violence response.

If you are a father or mother navigating a dangerous situation and the courts are not listening, Father & Co. will.

The Final Question

Charity followed every rule society gave her.

She spoke up.

She documented.

She asked for help.

She begged the court to listen.

It didn’t.

The question now is not just what happened in Arkansas.

The question is:

How many more warnings will go unheard before we build a system that protects families instead of burying them?