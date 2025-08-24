Seven Ways Montgomery County Circuit Court Enables Custodial Interference
For years, I have filed petitions, provided evidence, and begged for enforcement of my custody rights in Montgomery County Circuit Court. My son has never had a predictable or stable schedule since birth. Today, I haven’t seen him in nearly two years.
What happened to me is not just bad luck or a single bad judge—it is the product of a system that routinely enables custodial interference instead of stopping it. Here are seven ways the court does it:
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1. Treating Violations as “Disputes”
When one parent willfully ignores a custody order, the court often frames it as a “co-parenting dispute.” Judges lecture both parents equally, creating a false equivalence and allowing the violating parent to escape consequences.
2. Failing to Enforce Contempt
Maryland law allows judges to hold parents in contempt for violating custody orders. But in Montgomery County, contempt is treated like a last resort the court never wants to use. As a result, court orders become meaningless.
3. Prioritizing ADR Over Enforcement
Instead of enforcing orders, judges funnel parents into Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programs—mediation, parenting coordination, supervised visitation. These services cost money and drag out cases, but do little to stop interference.
4. Hiding Behind “Best Interest of the Child”
Judges claim that punishing the custodial parent might destabilize the child’s home. In practice, this means the interfering parent is shielded from consequences, while the child loses their relationship with the other parent.
5. Ignoring Patterns of Alienation
Parental alienation—when one parent systematically blocks the child’s relationship with the other—is psychological abuse. But Montgomery County judges dismiss it as “drama” or a phase, ignoring the lasting harm it causes.
6. Blaming the Targeted Parent
Parents who bring evidence of interference are often told they are “litigious” or “hostile.” Instead of protecting the targeted parent’s rights, judges flip the narrative to make them look like the problem.
7. Lack of Transparency and Oversight
Family court hearings are often closed, with no cameras, limited court watchers, and no accountability. Judges know they won’t be scrutinized for refusing to enforce custody orders, so the cycle continues unchecked.
The Result: Erased Parents and Harmed Children
In Montgomery County, the refusal to enforce custody orders doesn’t just harm parents—it devastates children. A child raised without stability, denied access to a loving parent, is left with emotional scars the court itself helped create.
The Fix: Real Accountability
If Montgomery County wants to protect children, it must:
Mandate contempt enforcement when violations are proven.
Recognize parental alienation as child abuse.
Bring transparency to family courts with cameras, remote access for court watchers, and public reporting of judicial records.
Hold judges accountable for consistent non-enforcement.
Montgomery County Circuit Court has allowed custodial interference to flourish by refusing to act. Until that changes, custody orders will remain worthless, children will lose parents, and the cycle of alienation will continue.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rather than justice is blind we now have a system that is blind to equal justice. Sad state of affairs
I lived in Montgomery County for three years. I think they have an unwritten, unpublished law that says: "If you're not wealthy, leave." That is how they treat everyone there. As for the court, the story of my divorce-rape in 2003 is described thoroughly in my novel that was published in August 2021. My history with that court has been a permanent stain for me. Many hearings were held without notifying me that garnished my income until I was evicted for inability to pay rent. The novel tells the story; I've suffered from Major Depressive Disorder thanks to what Montgomery County Circuit Court laughingly calls "justice." I won't tell more, though; I've told the story so many times that I feel nauseated when I have to repeat it again and again and again and again! Just know that the two children in that marriage are now adults and not living with Mommie Dearest; they should be the ones to tell what they had to endure. My youngest child, a 32-year-old daughter, severed all ties with her mother, saying "she's not right in the head," which was no surprise for me. The signs of severe mental disturbance could have been avoided easily had I not been a "crazy American," as my father-in-law who hated Americans did not hesitate to say to me. I have posted many other editorials here on Substack that tell fragments of what I endured, but I'm not going to start it all over because I know that any father who trusts a family court to show any intentions of justice toward the father is sick and delusional to have such hopes.