Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
42m

Rather than justice is blind we now have a system that is blind to equal justice. Sad state of affairs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcel Abrahamsohn's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn
4h

I lived in Montgomery County for three years. I think they have an unwritten, unpublished law that says: "If you're not wealthy, leave." That is how they treat everyone there. As for the court, the story of my divorce-rape in 2003 is described thoroughly in my novel that was published in August 2021. My history with that court has been a permanent stain for me. Many hearings were held without notifying me that garnished my income until I was evicted for inability to pay rent. The novel tells the story; I've suffered from Major Depressive Disorder thanks to what Montgomery County Circuit Court laughingly calls "justice." I won't tell more, though; I've told the story so many times that I feel nauseated when I have to repeat it again and again and again and again! Just know that the two children in that marriage are now adults and not living with Mommie Dearest; they should be the ones to tell what they had to endure. My youngest child, a 32-year-old daughter, severed all ties with her mother, saying "she's not right in the head," which was no surprise for me. The signs of severe mental disturbance could have been avoided easily had I not been a "crazy American," as my father-in-law who hated Americans did not hesitate to say to me. I have posted many other editorials here on Substack that tell fragments of what I endured, but I'm not going to start it all over because I know that any father who trusts a family court to show any intentions of justice toward the father is sick and delusional to have such hopes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture