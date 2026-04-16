On the night of April 15, Justin Fairfax allegedly shot his wife, Cerina, multiple times in the basement of their Annandale, Virginia home, then walked upstairs to the primary bedroom and turned the gun on himself. Their teenage son called 911. Their daughter was also in the house.

The couple had been separated for nearly two years.

They were living in the same home.

This piece is not about Justin Fairfax’s guilt, his history, or his public record. That accounting exists elsewhere. This piece is about the situation — the specific, legally mandated situation — that put two people in crisis in the same house for two years with no off-ramp, and what that costs the people inside it.

What the Law Requires

Virginia, like most states, imposes a waiting period before a no-fault divorce can be finalized. When the couple has minor children, that period is one year. The clock starts when the parties separate — but separation does not require separate addresses. Courts have consistently held that a couple can live “separate and apart” under the same roof, provided they maintain separate lives: separate bedrooms, separate finances, reduced or eliminated intimacy.

In practice, this means the law asks people in failing marriages — often people who are frightened, grieving, angry, or all three simultaneously — to share a physical space for up to a year while dismantling their lives together.

For families without the financial resources to maintain two households, there is often no alternative. One spouse can’t afford to leave. The house is the primary marital asset, and neither party wants to cede it. The mortgage requires both incomes. The children are in school, and neither parent wants to be the one who moves away.

So they stay. In separate rooms. In the same house. For a year — or longer if the legal proceedings get complicated.

The Fairfaxes had been doing this since at least June 2024. By April 2026, that was nearly two years.

What It Does to Everyone Inside

There is no clinical term for what happens to a family living in enforced proximity during marital dissolution. Researchers who study divorce tend to focus on outcomes — custody arrangements, child adjustment, financial settlements — rather than the texture of the waiting period itself.

But people who have lived it describe something consistent: a kind of ambient dread. The house stops being a home and becomes a stage. Every interaction is potentially evidence. Every argument is a data point. Every kindness is suspect — is this reconciliation, or is this being performed for the children?

When Cerina Fairfax installed cameras throughout the house during their divorce proceedings, she was doing something legally rational. The cameras ultimately proved her husband’s January assault allegation against her was false. They documented the night he killed her.

She installed them because she understood she was living in a surveillance situation already — one where her own behavior, her own movements, her own words could be used against her in court at any moment. The cameras were her response to that reality. They were also a measure of how unsafe she felt in her own home.

That is the environment the law created and asked her to inhabit.

The Children

Family court’s stated priority is always the best interests of the child. Shared custody arrangements, school stability, and maintaining relationships with both parents — these are the principles that animate most custody decisions. Though they often don’t work out that way.

What receives less attention is what children absorb during the separation period itself, before any custody order exists. Children are not fooled by separate bedrooms. They know. They feel the temperature of the house. They hear what they’re not supposed to hear. They learn to read their parents’ faces for information about whether tonight will be okay.

The Fairfax children were teenagers. Their son was the one who called 911. He called because his mother was bleeding and he didn’t know where his father was.

That child had been living in that house, in that situation, for nearly two years before that night. Whatever the law intended to protect him from, it did not protect him from that.

The Pro Se Problem

Justin Fairfax was a Virginia-licensed attorney. He represented himself in his own divorce.

This is more common than it should be among men with legal backgrounds, and even without, and the outcomes are consistently worse than when represented parties litigate. The reason is not ignorance of procedure. It’s the opposite problem: too much knowledge deployed without objectivity, in a context where emotional dysregulation systematically undermines strategic judgment.

Divorce is not like other litigation. The facts are personal. The stakes are existential — your children, your home, your financial future, your identity as a parent. An attorney representing a client can maintain distance. An attorney representing himself cannot. The demurrer Fairfax filed against Cerina’s complaint — which succeeded on a technical pleading ground, knocking back her divorce filing and buying more time in the same house — was legally correct. Whether it was wise, in any broader sense, is a different question.

The Virginia State Bar’s Family Law Section was circulating the demurrer ruling to practicing attorneys across the state as a teaching case on divorce pleading requirements while the case was still active and the couple was still living together. It was good law. It was also a man using his legal knowledge to slow his wife’s exit from a marriage she had decided to leave.

What the System Doesn’t Offer

There is no mandatory mental health screening for litigants in contested divorce proceedings in Virginia. There is no automatic flag when a case involves shared-residence separation. There is no required check-in for families navigating the one-year waiting period with minor children in the home.

There are GALs appointed for the children in some cases. There are mediators available if both parties agree. There are domestic violence resources if the threshold for intervention has been crossed. And often those resources are insufficient.

But for the vast middle — the cases that are dangerous without being legally actionable, the situations that are desperate without being technically criminal — the system offers paperwork and waiting periods.

Cerina Fairfax had counsel. She had cameras. She had a case that was moving, slowly, toward resolution. She had a court date coming.

She did not make it to April 21.

A Note to Readers

If you are living in a shared-residence separation, or supporting someone who is, the documented risk period for intimate partner violence is highest during separation and divorce — not after. Physical proximity increases that risk, not decreases it. And it is not specific to which parent.

If you are in danger, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org, available 24 hours a day.

If you are a father navigating a high-conflict separation and feel yourself losing ground or feeling alone — legally, financially, emotionally — please talk to someone outside the case. A therapist. A men’s support group. A friend with no stake in the outcome. The legal system will grind forward regardless. You need someone in your corner who is focused on you, not the docket.

Father & Co. covers family court, parenting, and the systems that shape both. If this piece reached you at a difficult moment, you are not alone.

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