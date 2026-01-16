Selective Enforcement
When Court Orders Are Optional for the Powerful
Family court orders are supposed to mean something.
They are written, signed, and entered into the record with the authority of the court behind them. Parents are told—sometimes sternly—that compliance is mandatory.
Yet in practice, enforcement in family court is anything but equal.
Some orders are treated as binding.
Others are treated as suggestions.
And the difference often has little to do with the text of the order itself.
Enforcement Is Not Automatic
One of the least acknowledged realities of family court is this:
Court orders do not enforce themselves.
If an order is violated, the burden almost always falls on the harmed parent to:
notice the violation
document it
file a motion
pay the fee
wait for a hearing
explain the harm
and remain composed while doing so
Meanwhile, the violation continues.
The system presents this as neutral procedure. In reality, it creates a two-tier enforcement regime—one for parents with resources and stamina, and one for everyone else.
Who Gets Away With Violations
Selective enforcement emerges quietly.
When one parent violates an order and the court responds slowly—or not at all—that behavior is effectively rewarded. The violating parent keeps control. The compliant parent absorbs the loss.
Over time, the court begins to treat noncompliance as part of the landscape rather than a problem to be corrected.
Orders are still cited.
But consequences are optional.
This teaches a dangerous lesson:
Compliance is for the patient. Control is for the bold.
“We Don’t Want to Escalate Conflict”
Courts often justify non-enforcement by invoking neutrality.
Judges may say:
We don’t want to escalate conflict.
We want the parents to work it out.
This is a communication issue.
But refusing to enforce an order is not neutral.
It shifts power to the party already violating the rules and forces the compliant parent into an impossible position: either absorb the harm or risk being labeled “high conflict” for insisting the order be followed.
Selective enforcement punishes restraint.
Enforcement as an Economic Filter
Like delay, selective enforcement disproportionately harms parents with fewer resources.
Every enforcement attempt costs money, time, and emotional energy. Parents who cannot afford repeated filings quickly learn that orders only matter if you can afford to defend them.
The parent with greater financial flexibility can violate, wait, and negotiate from a position of strength.
The parent without it is told—implicitly—that enforcement is optional if you can’t keep paying for it.
Justice becomes conditional.
When Noncompliance Becomes the New Normal
As violations go unenforced, they begin to normalize.
Missed parenting time becomes routine.
Ignored messages become expected.
Unilateral decisions become accepted practice.
Eventually, the court looks at the situation it allowed to form and treats it as reality.
At that point, enforcement is framed as disruption rather than restoration.
The harm has been laundered through time.
The Chilling Effect
Selective enforcement doesn’t just harm the parent whose rights are violated. It reshapes behavior across the system.
Parents learn:
filing doesn’t guarantee relief
enforcement invites scrutiny
persistence may be punished
silence is safer than insisting
This creates a chilling effect where parents stop asserting rights not because the violations stopped—but because enforcement feels futile or dangerous.
Orders Without Consequences
A legal system that issues orders it does not enforce teaches contempt—not for the law, but for those expected to obey it.
Selective enforcement undermines the legitimacy of the court itself. It signals that authority is situational, consequences are negotiable, and compliance is optional for those with leverage.
The rule of law becomes a performance.
Naming the Pattern
Parents often blame themselves for enforcement failures:
I didn’t file correctly.
I didn’t push hard enough.
I should have escalated sooner.
But selective enforcement is not a personal failure.
It is a structural one.
It is the predictable result of a system that places the burden of enforcement on the harmed party, tolerates violations through delay, and avoids accountability by framing enforcement as “conflict.”
Orders Only Matter If They Are Enforced
Family court does not lack authority.
It lacks consistency.
Until enforcement is applied evenly—regardless of who violates, who complains, or who can afford to persist—court orders will continue to function less as protections and more as suggestions.
And parents will continue to learn, painfully, that in family court, rights exist on paper long before they exist in practice.
Editor’s Note
This article is part of Father & Co.’s ongoing Project SYSTEM series examining procedural harm in family court.
