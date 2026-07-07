By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

When a parent is detained or deported by immigration authorities, several states have built a fast lane to keep that parent’s child out of foster care. A trusted caregiver can step in almost immediately, sometimes without a judge touching the case for months. States built this because they recognized a simple truth: a child can lose a parent overnight, and bureaucratic delay does lasting damage to that relationship.

A child can lose a parent overnight, and bureaucratic delay does lasting damage to that relationship.

Family court, where a parent fights to enforce an existing custody order, works under no such urgency. And in at least four jurisdictions that also reformed their guardianship laws for immigration enforcement, the contrast between the two systems isn’t a matter of interpretation. It’s written into the code, into the case law, and into the choices four legislatures have made about which kind of separation deserves speed.

The contrast between the two systems isn’t a matter of interpretation. It’s written into the code.

District of Columbia: Automatic Authority, No Judge Required

D.C.’s Standby Guardian Act predates the immigration amendments — it originally covered a parent’s incapacity or death. In 2019, Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced emergency legislation adding “adverse immigration action” as a qualifying trigger: arrest by any law enforcement officer for an immigration violation, DHS detention, an order of removal or voluntary departure, or denial of a visa, parole document, or reentry. The Council made the change permanent the following year as D.C. Law 23-153.

The mechanics matter here more than in any other jurisdiction in this comparison. A parent designates a standby guardian in advance, on a form signed before two witnesses. When the triggering event occurs, the designated guardian’s authority becomes effective immediately upon documentation of that event — an arrest record, a detention notice, a removal order. No hearing. No judge reviews the decision. No one has to prove anything to anyone in a courtroom. That authority runs for 90 days before the guardian is required to file a petition in D.C. Superior Court to extend it. For three months, the entire arrangement operates outside the judicial system, triggered by paperwork alone.

Same council. Same code. One process needs a form and two witnesses to take effect immediately. The other needs a complaint, service, a contested hearing, and a judge’s willingness to act on what’s already in front of them.

Now look at what a parent in the same jurisdiction has to do when a co-parent simply refuses to hand over the child for court-ordered visitation. DC Code § 16-1005 requires a motion for contempt in Superior Court. The parent has to specifically plead the violated provisions, serve the other party, and prove the violation was willful at a hearing. Only after that hearing can a judge — using “may” language throughout the statute — impose a fine, up to 180 days’ incarceration, makeup visitation, or a modification. Willful violation is also chargeable as a separate misdemeanor, but that charge requires the same proof and the same discretion to bring.

Same council. Same code. One process needs a form and two witnesses to take effect immediately. The other needs a complaint, service, a contested hearing, and a judge’s willingness to act on what’s already in front of them.

California: Automatic Restoration Versus Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

California’s Family Preparedness Plan Act does something none of the ordinary custody statutes in this comparison do: it restores a detained or deported parent’s full parental rights automatically upon release from immigration custody. There’s no burden of proof the parent has to meet, no hearing to win. Restoration happens by operation of law, the moment the parent is out.

Compare that to what a California parent has to do to get makeup time after a co-parent denies court-ordered visitation. California treats family court contempt as quasi-criminal. Under Code of Civil Procedure § 1218.5 and long-standing California case law, the accusing parent must prove the violation was willful beyond a reasonable doubt — the same evidentiary standard used in a criminal trial, and a dramatically higher bar than the “preponderance of the evidence” standard that governs the rest of family law. There’s a two-year statute of limitations to bring the claim. And California courts have been explicit that vague order language — “reasonable visitation,” for instance, without a defined schedule — isn’t enforceable through contempt at all. A parent with an imprecisely drafted order has no contempt remedy regardless of how badly it’s being violated. Only after winning that quasi-criminal proceeding does Family Code § 3028 make discretionary makeup time available.

So in the same state, under the same legislature: a parent separated by ICE gets their rights back with no burden of proof whatsoever. A parent separated by a noncompliant co-parent has to win what is functionally a criminal trial, against a two-year clock, and loses automatically if their own custody order wasn’t drafted with enough precision.

Maryland: A Bill That Died, Twice

Maryland amended its guardianship statute for the same reasons as D.C. — to let a parent designate someone who can step in if immigration enforcement intervenes. Its ordinary custody enforcement statute, Family Law § 9-105, lets a court “take any or all” of several remedial actions after a violation — makeup time, fines, fee-shifting — but every one of those remedies is preceded by “may,” and none of it happens until a parent files a petition (Maryland’s own CC-DR-003 form specifically for denial of visitation), serves the other party, and proves the violation was willful at a hearing.

One kind of separation gets immediate action. The other gets ‘may.’

In 2025, Delegate Phillips introduced HB1165, “Child Custody and Visitation – Visitation Reevaluations and Remedies,” which would have let a parent petition for an emergency hearing — not the standard motions docket, an expedited track — when a co-parent violated a visitation schedule without just cause. It never made it out of committee. It wasn’t reintroduced in the 2026 session, even as that session’s marquee family law bill, HB1191, passed with backing from the Judiciary and major domestic violence advocacy organizations, establishing a 16-factor best-interest standard for custody determinations generally. Lawmakers spent 2026 rewriting the standard courts apply once a case is already in front of them. They did not revive the bill that would have gotten a case in front of a judge faster when an existing order was being ignored.

Two more Maryland provisions are worth knowing if you’re the parent filing. Under FL § 12-103, if a court finds a contempt petition was brought “without substantial justification,” it is required to award the other side’s attorney’s fees — meaning a parent who files to enforce an order and loses doesn’t just lose the motion, they can be ordered to underwrite the co-parent’s legal bill. That’s a real cost built into the decision to seek enforcement at all, on top of the burden of proving willfulness in the first place.

Virginia: Show Cause, Election of Contempt Type, and a Fresh Reversal

Virginia was the fourth state to add immigration enforcement as a guardianship trigger. Its ordinary custody enforcement runs through a Rule to Show Cause under Va. Code § 20-124.2(E), which gives courts “continuing authority” to punish “willful failure” to comply as contempt. The petitioning parent has to elect, at the outset, whether they’re seeking civil contempt (coercive — the point is to force compliance, and any jail time can be “purged” by complying) or criminal contempt (punitive, capped at 10 days under Va. Code § 18.2-456 or up to 12 months under § 16.1-278.16). Virginia family law practitioners routinely note that judges expect mediation to be attempted first, even in cases involving outright denial of visitation — the recommendation to skip straight to a contempt motion is treated as the exception, not the norm. Only in the most extreme cases — a child taken across state lines in violation of the order — does the conduct become a standalone felony under § 18.2-49.1.

Virginia supplied a live example of how fragile enforcement is on appeal within the past two weeks. In Motaparthy v. Ravi (Va. Ct. App., VLW 026-7-227, decided late June 2026), a wife won a contempt finding against her ex-husband for violating the terms of their final decree. The Court of Appeals reversed — not because the violation was in dispute, but because the private process server had posted the show-cause order on the husband’s front door while he was in India caring for his father, rather than attempting personal service or mailing it to him. The appellate panel held that method of service wasn’t reasonably calculated to give him notice and a chance to respond. The contempt finding, whatever the underlying facts, didn’t survive a procedural defect in how it was delivered.

New York: The Honest Check

New York belongs in this comparison — it amended its own guardianship law on the same 2017–2020 timeline as Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. — but its ordinary enforcement path doesn’t fit the pattern as cleanly, and that’s worth saying plainly rather than smoothing over.

Under Family Court Act §§ 652 and 846, a parent can file a straight enforcement or violation petition and be awarded makeup time without needing to win a contempt finding at all. Contempt — with its higher evidentiary bar (civil contempt requires clear and convincing evidence; criminal contempt requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt, per Judiciary Law §§ 750 and 753) — is a separate, harder option a parent can pursue in addition to or instead of a violation petition. New York attorneys are explicit that an order has to be specific enough to enforce; vague or informal arrangements generally don’t provide a strong basis for either contempt or a violation petition, meaning the judge decides upstream whether the words on the page even count before reaching the question of compliance. Persistent, deliberate denial of visitation can rise to the level of a separate misdemeanor, custodial interference in the second degree under Penal Law § 135.45 — but that charge is rarely how these disputes are actually resolved.

New York doesn’t hand you the same clean statutory irony that D.C. or California does. What it still lacks, like every other state here, is anything resembling an automatic or judge-free mechanism. The gap between its immigration-reform speed and its custody-enforcement speed is real — it’s just a difference of degree rather than the stark either/or you see elsewhere.

The Word Doing All the Work Is “May”

Across every jurisdiction in this comparison, whether to enforce an existing custody order is left to a trial judge’s discretion, guided by a “best interests of the child” standard that has never been given a hard statutory definition anywhere here. That discretion is protected again on appeal, and the protection runs in one direction.

Maryland defines an abuse of discretion as a ruling so far outside any reasonable judge’s view that almost nothing clears the bar (North v. North, 102 Md. App. 1, 14 (1994)) — one of the most deferential standards in American appellate law. Two Maryland cases decided within months of each other show what that deference actually protects.

In Sayed A. v. Susan A. (Md. App., No. 1365, Sept. Term 2024, filed March 28, 2025), a father was found in contempt for repeatedly violating a custody order awarding his ex-wife sole legal and primary physical custody. The Appellate Court vacated the finding — not because the violations weren’t real, but because the trial judge never made an explicit finding that the violation was willful, and imposed a flat 30-day incarceration sentence with no way for the father to purge it by complying. The technical defect, not the underlying conduct, controlled the outcome.

In a separate unreported opinion the same year (No. 2032, Sept. Term 2024, filed June 2025), a mother was found in contempt for withholding a child from the father, unilaterally enrolling the child in a different school without notice, and failing to complete an exchange at the agreed location. She appealed. The Appellate Court affirmed, stating plainly that it isn’t the panel’s role to reweigh witness credibility or second-guess the trial court’s inferences — only to ask whether the record could support the finding at all.

And in a third (No. 2420, Sept. Term 2024), a father who filed a contempt petition alleging his ex-wife wasn’t engaging in joint decision-making and was ignoring his communications got nothing: the trial court found no basis for contempt, and then ordered him to pay his ex-wife’s attorney’s fees for bringing the petition without substantial justification.

Line those three up, and the shape is consistent. When a judge does enforce, an appellate court will scrutinize the legal standard applied and the exact language of the sentence, and will vacate on a technicality. When a judge declines to enforce, or finds no contempt, that decision is close to unreviewable — and the parent who tried can be billed for trying. Virginia’s Motaparthy result fits the identical shape: an enforcement win, undone on appeal over how a paper was served, not over what happened.

What This Does and Doesn’t Mean

The same legislatures now telling family court litigants that discretion is unavoidable have already built the alternative.

None of this creates a new legal right for a parent fighting in family court, and nothing in any of these statutes suggests otherwise. Immigration guardianship reform was written to solve a specific, narrow problem — a child left with no legal caregiver overnight — and it solves that problem for the population it was written for.

Immediate, judge-free authority. Automatic restoration with no burden of proof. They built it fast for one class of family.

What it demonstrates is something separate: that D.C., California, Maryland, and Virginia — the same legislatures now telling family court litigants that “best interests” discretion and case-by-case adjudication are simply how custody enforcement has to work — have already built the alternative. Immediate, judge-free authority. Automatic restoration with no burden of proof. They built it fast, for one class of family, when the separating party was the federal government. For the other class of family, where the separating party is a co-parent, the same states have left a “may,” a hearing, an appellate standard that shields inaction and scrutinizes action, and — in Maryland’s case — a bill that could have narrowed the gap and was allowed to die without a vote in either of the last two sessions.

Sources: 19th News/KFF Health News reporting on state guardianship reforms for immigrant families; D.C. Law 23-30 and D.C. Law 23-153 (Standby Guardian Temporary and Permanent Amendment Acts); DC Code § 16-1005; California’s Family Preparedness Plan Act; Cal. Code Civ. Proc. § 1218.5; Cal. Family Code § 3028; Md. Code, Family Law §§ 9-105, 9-103, 12-103; Maryland HB1165 (2025) and HB1191 (2025); Va. Code §§ 20-124.2, 18.2-456, 16.1-278.16, 18.2-49.1; N.Y. Family Court Act §§ 652, 846; N.Y. Judiciary Law §§ 750, 753; N.Y. Penal Law § 135.45; Sayed A. v. Susan A., No. 1365, Sept. Term 2024 (Md. App., filed March 28, 2025); unreported Maryland Appellate Court opinions Nos. 2032 and 2420, Sept. Term 2024; North v. North, 102 Md. App. 1 (1994); Motaparthy v. Ravi (Va. Ct. App., VLW 026-7-227, 2026), as reported by Virginia Lawyers Weekly/Maryland Family Law.

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