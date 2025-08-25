When the state of Georgia takes children away from low-income parents because they are too poor to provide housing, what should justice look like? If you ask Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), the answer is simple: send those parents a bill.

That is not hyperbole. Between 2018 and 2022, Georgia removed children from roughly 700 families for “inadequate housing” — a bureaucratic euphemism for being homeless or unable to pay rent. Instead of helping stabilize those families with housing or emergency aid, DFCS handed them child support bills for their own kids placed in foster care. Some parents, like Annalinda Martinez, were ordered to pay hundreds of dollars per month — money they did not have — while still living under the federal poverty line.

Now Martinez has filed a civil rights class action lawsuit against the state. Backed by Equal Justice Under Law, the suit argues that Georgia knowingly imposed impossible financial burdens on destitute parents, stripping them of rights, sabotaging any chance of reunification, and inflicting permanent trauma on families already in crisis.

A System Designed to Break Parents

Martinez’s story is especially harrowing. After fleeing an abusive relationship, she and her six daughters became homeless despite her working three jobs. Instead of receiving housing help, her children were placed into foster care. Her monthly child support obligation ballooned from $100 to $472 — nearly five times the original amount, despite her income never rising above the poverty line.

When she fell behind, the state threatened jail time and accused her of owing more than $13,000. Nonprofits stepped in to help her cover some of the debt, but the damage was already done. At DFCS’s urging, Martinez eventually surrendered her parental rights to all six daughters. Today, two have been adopted, three aged out of foster care, and one is awaiting adoption. Yet the state continues to demand the same $472 per month — even for children no longer in state custody.

That is not child support. That is extortion masquerading as policy.

Federal Guidance Ignored, Past Injustices Untouched

In 2022, the federal government told states to stop shaking down poor parents for foster care costs. California and Michigan changed their laws. Georgia partially followed suit in 2024. But those reforms were not retroactive. Parents like Martinez, trapped under debts accrued before 2024, remain targets of an outdated system that treats poverty as neglect and reunification as optional.

By continuing to pursue these payments, Georgia is not only ignoring federal guidance — it is openly punishing the poor for being poor.

A Perverse Incentive

DFCS’s official line is that its mission is reunification. But how can that be reconciled with a policy that financially cripples parents the moment their children are taken away? As Phil Telfeyan of Equal Justice Under Law bluntly stated, Georgia’s system is “one of the most onerous and punitive we’ve seen.”

It is worse than that. It creates a perverse incentive where the state profits from family separation. Instead of investing in affordable housing, rental subsidies, or wraparound services that could keep families intact, Georgia extracts revenue from impoverished parents who have no realistic chance of paying.

This is not reunification. It is revenue collection at the expense of children’s lives.

The Human Toll

Martinez lives in “constant fear” that the two children still in her care will be removed. Every late notice, every threat of jail time, is another reminder that the state sees her less as a mother and more as a debtor. Her daughters have been scattered, adopted out, or aged out of the system — not because she was abusive or negligent, but because she was poor.

The trauma is generational. Children learn that their family was torn apart not because of violence or danger, but because of a bank balance. That message does not heal. It scars.

What Needs to Change

The lawsuit asks for simple, moral remedies:

Stop billing low-income parents for foster care when removals are poverty-based.

Cease collections for children who have aged out or been adopted.

Compensate families for unjust payments already extracted.

Reform DFCS practices to provide real support — like housing — instead of removing children.

These are not radical demands. They are the bare minimum for a system that claims to protect children and preserve families.

Georgia’s Moral Crossroads

Georgia is at a crossroads. It can either defend a policy that criminalizes poverty and devastates families, or it can join the growing number of states recognizing that punishing the poor is not child protection — it is state-sanctioned cruelty.

The Martinez lawsuit could be a turning point, not just for Georgia but nationally. It forces the question: Do we want child welfare systems that help families climb out of poverty, or ones that push them deeper into it?

Until that question is answered, hundreds of Georgia families will remain trapped in a cycle of poverty, separation, and debt — punished not for failing to love their children, but for failing to be rich.