PRO SE TRIAL STRATEGY: How to Survive Family Court Against a Narcissist and a Bulldog Lawyer
When you're representing yourself in family court, the odds already feel stacked. But when you’re up against a manipulative ex who lies with confidence and an aggressive “bulldog” attorney who barks louder than the facts—they don’t just feel stacked. They feel rigged.
This guide is for the pro se parent who refuses to back down quietly. Whether you're fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.