Press Statement Regarding Case No. 25CJCF03564 — San Diego CAD Records Refer to May 1 and September 4 Incidents as Civil Assists

Los Angeles, CA — Recently obtained official San Diego County Sheriff Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) logs related to the May 1 and September 4, 2025, incidents classify both events as civil assists, with final dispositions noted as “Information Only”, and no Penal Code violations listed.

Why did Los Angeles County file kidnapping charges contradicted by San Diego’s own records?

May 1 — The Alleged “Kidnapping”

Official San Diego Sheriff CAD Log (Event E9909720) shows:

1186 — Special Detail / Civil Assist

Final Disposition: IO — Information Only

No Penal Code assigned

No criminal investigation initiated

This record confirms no kidnapping was reported and no crime occurred.

Sept 4–5 — The Arrest Day

Official San Diego Sheriff CAD Log (Event E10164079) shows:

Event Type: WELCK — Welfare Check

Disposition: OK

No warrant service

No Los Angeles agency involvement indicated

No U.S. Marshals presence recorded

This record confirms the arrest was not based on a kidnapping or a warrant.

Nearly 90 Days Later, Jurisdictional Records Still Do Not Match LA County’s Allegations

It has now been nearly 90 days since Los Angeles County filed felony charges against Giselle Smiel. Yet San Diego County — the jurisdiction where both events occurred — recorded neither incident as a criminal matter.

The Public Deserves Answers

How can a mother be criminally prosecuted for a kidnapping that San Diego itself says never occurred?

These official records demand immediate review, transparency, and accountability.

About the Case

Los Angelese Superior Court

People v. Giselle Smiel

Case No. 25CJCF03564

