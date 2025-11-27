Press Statement Regarding Case No. 25CJCF03564 — San Diego CAD Records Refer to May 1 and September 4 Incidents as Civil Assists
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - November 26, 2025
Los Angeles, CA — Recently obtained official San Diego County Sheriff Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) logs related to the May 1 and September 4, 2025, incidents classify both events as civil assists, with final dispositions noted as “Information Only”, and no Penal Code violations listed.
Why did Los Angeles County file kidnapping charges contradicted by San Diego’s own records?
May 1 — The Alleged “Kidnapping”
Official San Diego Sheriff CAD Log (Event E9909720) shows:
1186 — Special Detail / Civil Assist
Final Disposition: IO — Information Only
No Penal Code assigned
No criminal investigation initiated
This record confirms no kidnapping was reported and no crime occurred.
Sept 4–5 — The Arrest Day
Official San Diego Sheriff CAD Log (Event E10164079) shows:
Event Type: WELCK — Welfare Check
Disposition: OK
No warrant service
No Los Angeles agency involvement indicated
No U.S. Marshals presence recorded
This record confirms the arrest was not based on a kidnapping or a warrant.
Nearly 90 Days Later, Jurisdictional Records Still Do Not Match LA County’s Allegations
It has now been nearly 90 days since Los Angeles County filed felony charges against Giselle Smiel. Yet San Diego County — the jurisdiction where both events occurred — recorded neither incident as a criminal matter.
The Public Deserves Answers
How can a mother be criminally prosecuted for a kidnapping that San Diego itself says never occurred?
These official records demand immediate review, transparency, and accountability.
About the Case
Los Angelese Superior Court
People v. Giselle Smiel
Case No. 25CJCF03564
Media Contact:
Michael Phillips
Father & Co.
mike.phillips@fatherand.co
