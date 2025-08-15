In the tangled world of South Carolina’s family court, where money moves faster than justice, William Sewell’s case has become a glaring example of how the system doesn’t just fail parents — it actively punishes them for speaking out. And the comments from one state legislator-lawyer make it clear: the game is rigged, and the rules are written by the very people profiting from it.

William’s “crime”? He tried to expose corruption, bias, and misconduct in his custody case — the kind of sunshine that should keep judges and attorneys honest. But when he spoke to South Carolina Representative and family law attorney Gill Gatch, the message was blunt:

“In all my years of politics and practicing law, I’ve never seen anyone gain any support in the family law system by doing what you’re doing. You’ll simply be seen as crazy and trying to get out of paying. You will have to pay the GAL. You will have to pay Gamache. You will have to negotiate or settle or face jail.”

Let that sink in. A sitting lawmaker — someone sworn to uphold justice — telling a citizen that not only will the system ignore legitimate concerns, but that exposing those concerns will backfire. That the path forward isn’t to seek truth or demand fairness, but to pay the right people or lose your freedom.

In other words: keep quiet, open your wallet, and maybe you’ll avoid debtor’s prison.

A Politician’s “Advice” or an Admission of the Scheme?

If Gatch’s words are accurate, they amount to more than casual commentary. They are a window into the unwritten rules of South Carolina’s family court economy:

The Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”), Jason Wheeler, gets paid — no matter their bias, neglect, or ethical breaches.

The opposing attorney, here Donnie Gamache, gets paid — often in amounts that would bankrupt the average citizen.

Settlement isn’t about fairness — it’s about submission.

Refuse to play along? You risk jail. Decided by none other than Judge Mandy Kimmons, a former attorney and state legislator.

What Gatch is describing isn’t just cynicism. It’s a pay-to-play racket operating under the color of law. And the fact that he, a state legislator, isn’t using his office to reform it — but instead is telling a parent to “deal with it” — raises serious questions about his loyalties.

No Allies in the House

The obvious follow-up is: could Sewell get support from Nancy Mace or any other South Carolina politician? Based on Gatch’s assessment, the answer is a resounding don’t hold your breath. The state’s political class — particularly those who also wear the lawyer’s hat — appear more interested in protecting the machinery of family court than in protecting families.

And it’s not just that they refuse to help. As Sewell’s experience shows, they actively dissuade parents from speaking up. This creates a closed loop where misconduct can thrive:

Parent encounters bias, financial exploitation, or outright fraud. Parent speaks out. The system labels them “unstable” and “trying to get out of paying.” Political and legal insiders tell them to stop talking and start paying.

The Cost of Silence

For William, the stakes couldn’t be higher. He’s fighting to save his business and his home — the very things that allow him to remain a stable, present father in his child’s life. But the message from the legislator is that none of that matters. What matters is feeding the machine: the GAL, the opposing attorney, the court system that depends on prolonged litigation and coerced settlements.

And if that machine runs over innocent parents in the process? So be it.

The Real Question

This isn’t just about one legislator’s cynical advice. It’s about the fact that South Carolina’s political and legal class knows the system is abusive — and chooses to preserve it.

So when Gill Gatch says he’s “never seen anyone gain any support” by going to the media, maybe that’s the problem. Maybe it’s time we start asking why — and who benefits from keeping it that way.

Until then, parents like William Sewell are left with a choice no one should have to make: stay silent and pay, or speak out and be destroyed.