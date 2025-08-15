Father & Co.

Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
7h

Is the Title IV-D child support enforcement incentive system a legit enforcement tool--or an unchecked cash pipeline for corrupt officials? In South Carolina it has become an unlawful "piggy bank" for judicial employees.

https://crimeandcask.com/clerks-of-court-face-felony-charges/

On Tuesday, the South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted former Williamsburg County Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers on ten counts, alleging she embezzled nearly $120,000 from public funds between November 2019 and October 2023. Prosecutors say Staggers diverted Title IV-D child support enforcement funds — provided under the federal Social Security Act to enhance paternity establishment and child support services — and paid herself “incentive” money.

The charges against Staggers include misconduct in office, multiple counts of embezzlement over and under $10,000, violating the State Ethics Act for personal financial gain, and receiving items of value to influence official actions. If convicted on all counts, she faces decades in prison. The same federal program Staggers is accused of exploiting has surfaced in the ongoing criminal case against former Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hill, who presided over the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in 2023. Hill is accused by the South Carolina Ethics Commission of misusing nearly $20,000 in Title IV-D funds, in addition to facing criminal charges unrelated to the fund.

It is becoming more and more apparent that stealing taxpayers funds, especially when it comes to the corrupt child support enforcement system is becoming commonplace. It is working its way "up the ladder" through the judiciary and is infecting judges sitting on the bench. The Title IV-D program has become a criminal racketeering enterprise being used to destroy families, children and fathers by using the program as an onerous debt collection factory that bankrupts and impoverishes fathers with impunity, as they claim they are protected by immunity for being an "alleged" arm of the court. However, the Title IV-D child support enforcement scam racket is an administrative agency/program that has no immunity and is wide open for interpretation when contemplating suing them or actually suing the system for violations of the debt collection laws (federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act ("FDCPA"), 15 U.S.C. § 1692 –1692p, and federal Fair Credit Reporting Act ("FCRA"), 15 U.S.C. § 1681 et seq.

HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
4h

The government has monetized divorce.

We need freedom from government exploitation.

No more family court.

Bill 1: Divorce Severing Economic Attachments – split assets, split money, no child support, no alimony.

Bill 2: Kayden’s Law – no court immunity for judges and court-appointed professionals.

End it now.

