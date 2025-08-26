In an age where we’re told that work is the path to independence, one Virginia parent discovered that the very attempt to become self-sufficient was weaponized against them. With a job offer in hand—a rare break in a struggling economy and despite financial hardship—one key requirement stood in the way: a passport.

But when this parent walked into the Virginia Division of Child Support Enforcement (DCSE) office in May 2025, they didn’t walk out with travel documents. Instead, they left with confusion, a surprise demand for a $5,000 payment plan, and the familiar sting of bureaucratic betrayal.

“All I Needed Was a Passport—Now I’m About to Lose My Job”

The parent had spent over a decade battling inflated child support arrears, which they claim were based on false imputed income. Their job offer was contingent on a valid U.S. passport—not for international travel, but due to post-9/11 federal identification requirements for airline employment. Without the passport, they couldn't begin training. Without training, they couldn’t work. And without work, they couldn’t pay.

Simple enough, right?

Not to DCSE. Despite previous verbal assurances from a caseworker that providing the offer letter alone would qualify for a “special circumstances” exemption, the agency changed course. Suddenly, a payment plan—possibly up to $5,000—was required. There was no written policy. No signed agreement. No documentation to clarify the shifting terms.

Imputed Into Poverty

This case isn’t just about a passport—it’s about how an agency, operating with unchecked discretion and financial incentives, can lock someone into permanent poverty.

In 2014, DCSE imputed the parent’s income at $29,000 per year—even though their actual earnings, based on Social Security and tax documents, were below $6,000. The imputation occurred without their presence, and efforts to correct the record were ignored.

That phantom income triggered a support order far beyond their means, leading to years of unaffordable obligations, interest accruals, and punitive enforcement—including driver’s license suspension. That license was reinstated in 2024, but by then, multiple job opportunities had been lost.

Despite earning under $10,000 annually, this parent has paid nearly $30,000 in child support over the past decade. Yet their arrears remain above $20,000—fueled by interest and refusal to review the record.

The Weaponization of Enforcement

Worse still is how the enforcement system itself can become an instrument of coercion. In this case, the other parent allegedly misrepresented finances and personal matters to DCSE, resulting in inflated assumptions and enforcement actions. These claims were never verified, and the paying parent was never given a meaningful opportunity to contest them.

They have not seen their child in years. Their ability to work, travel, or regain financial footing has been systematically dismantled—one administrative penalty at a time.

What the Law Actually Says

Federal law (42 U.S. Code § 652(k)) allows states to deny passports to parents with child support arrears over $2,500. But states also retain broad discretion to make exceptions—particularly in cases of hardship or employment necessity.

In this case, the U.S. State Department confirmed that the authority lies with the state. Virginia, however, quietly changed its internal policy to demand full payment of arrears before a passport can be released—regardless of impact on employment.

No Written Policy, No Due Process

When asked for a written explanation, DCSE staff could not provide a policy, statute, or even a reference document. No consistent terms were provided. Verbal promises were reversed without accountability. The parent was left without options, told their only recourse was to seek relief in federal court.

That court filing may now be their last hope.

The Bigger Picture

This story isn’t just one parent’s struggle—it’s a warning. When administrative agencies operate with unchecked power, constitutional due process becomes irrelevant. No amount of evidence, honesty, or effort is enough when the system is designed to punish rather than resolve.

Even worse, the system is incentivized to keep it that way. Under Title IV-D of the Social Security Act, state agencies receive federal bonuses based on how much child support they collect—not whether the orders are just or accurate. This creates a perverse incentive to inflate arrears and deny corrections.

In this economy, being poor isn’t just hard. It’s criminalized.

If we can deny someone the right to work based on fabricated numbers and then refuse them the ability to prove otherwise—what kind of justice is that?

Want to help protect due process in child support enforcement? Support independent journalism and reform efforts by sharing this article or donating to our advocacy fund.