Parental Relocation and the Erosion of Fathers’ Rights in New York Family Court
When one parent wants to move, what happens to the other parent’s rights? According to Manhattan child custody lawyer Richard Roman Shum’s July 1, 2025 article, “How Far Can a Parent Move with Joint Custody in New York?”, the answer is: it depends. But increasingly, “the child’s best interests” has become a phrase that justifies disruption of shared cus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.