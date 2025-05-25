Paralyzed by Procedure: How Family Court Turns Technicalities Into Injustice
If you're unfamiliar with family court, you might assume that it's a place where the truth matters, where judges are eager to get to the heart of a dispute involving parents and children. But step inside any family courtroom in New York, and you’ll quickly discover that truth often takes a backseat to something far more sinister: procedural weaponizatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.