First, parental rights are the highest form of liberty right, higher than property rights. Santosky v. Kramer, Stanley v. Illinois, Troxel v. Granville, etc.

Secondly, every court order should have built into it that 3 missed parenting times results in automatic make-up time on the interfering parent's schedule. 10 parenting time interferences will result in automatic custody reversal. Egregious interference with parenting time, including a campaign of parental alienation will be met with criminal contempt, custody reversal and civil damages, including the victimized parent's right to bring a civil suit against the offending parent.

Egregious interference with parental rights/parenting time, including a campaign of parental alienation can result in suspension and/or termination of child support and/or alimony. Several states already allow for this.

What happens in these "best interest of the child" matters, is that lawyers fail to put into place specific parental rights/parenting time plans and present them to the court. When lawyers fail their clients on this, lawyers should be subjected to legal malpractice lawsuits. Since "safety of the child" is the paramount element of the "best interest of the child" doctrine, a child's safety is compromised by the offending parent that interferes with parental rights. The child's safety is at stake when this happens. The child(ren) became aware that they don't have to follow the law, and can break the laws with impunity. They become recalcitrant to authority. They become confused and cannot reason or make proper decisions. They become juvenile problems and some become violent. Case in point: Divorced parents created the Minnesota trans-sexual church school shooter of minor children. The trans shooter was confused and neglected by his parents' divorce situation. Medical, psychological, psychiatric, neurologists, and other similar medical experts and well-respected medical institutions and universities have shown in hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, peroidicals, books, etc., that a child's reasoning part and decision-making part of the brain is not fully developed until age 25. The Minnesota religious school shooter was 17-18 when he started to transition to a "she". The parents didn't give a damn. They didn't intervene. In fact, the mother allowed it. When he turned into a she, she didn't like the result and found she couldn't transition back to a he. That's when he became mentally unstable (with the sex-change hormonal drugs that were also involved), and went on a shooting spree.

Divorce and custody problems create negative "safety" factors with children. If there's no enforcement mechanism, the family courts (and politicians) are creating a society of "broken children". Society then becomes less safe because of children not being safe due to family courts destroying their families and relationships with their parents. Unsafe societies lead to soft-tyrannies and then hard-tyrannies.

Yep , no person needs to be in the family court after a split up. We need Divorce to sever economic attachment. just like the Scandinavian countries. The benefits greatly outweigh the costs.

