A Mother, a County Line, and a Paper Trail

When Giselle Farias Smiel enters Department 127 of Los Angeles’ Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning, she will do so not as a parent seeking help from the courts, but as a defendant accused of kidnapping her own children.

The five-count felony case—People v. Smiel—rests on paperwork generated more than a hundred miles from the family’s home in San Marcos, San Diego County. It has become a test of how easily a custody dispute can morph into a criminal prosecution when bureaucratic convenience replaces evidence.

The Report That Started It All

Records obtained through California’s Public Records Act show that late last year Jeff Smiel, the children’s father and a Santa Clarita resident, walked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Santa Clarita Valley Station carrying a copy of a modified custody order dated October 23, 2024. He told deputies Giselle had “failed to return the children.”

Deputies accepted the document at face value and opened case DR #21735506 for “child-custody deprivation.” That single administrative action made Santa Clarita the agency of record. Within weeks, Detective V. Lambrecht signed a warrant affidavit; by May 1, 2025, the District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit had filed a felony complaint in Los Angeles County.

No one verified that a crime occurred there.

A Jurisdiction Without a Crime

School and court files confirm that Giselle and the children have lived in San Marcos since 2019.

Enrollment records from the San Marcos Unified School District place the children in San Diego County during the entire period alleged in the complaint—July 2023 through November 2024.

Both the San Marcos Unified School District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that they received no contact or referral from Los Angeles authorities related to the May 1 incident referenced in the warrant.

No interviews. No coordination. No inter-county communication.

Under Penal Code § 777, criminal cases must be prosecuted in the county where the offense occurred.

Legal observers note that if the events took place entirely in San Diego, Los Angeles would not have jurisdiction. The only tie is the father’s address.

The Order, the Absence, and the Omission

The October 2024 order Jeff Smiel presented was issued during a custody hearing Giselle could not attend.

Weeks earlier, she had filed ADA accommodation requests (RA-010) and medical documentation describing her inability to appear in person. According to sealed filings, those requests were not acted upon.

Those filings—now sealed—never reached the deputies who opened the case.

Without her presence or context, the family-court judge transferred custody to Jeff.

He left the courthouse holding a piece of paper that inverted a decade of parenting history.

When Santa Clarita deputies later saw that order, they saw only one lawful custodian and one alleged violator. The nuance vanished.

How Paper Became Probable Cause

The emerging record suggests a clerical chain rather than an evidentiary trail.

Because the father lived in Santa Clarita, his walk-in report automatically made the SCV Station the point of origin. That one entry created a jurisdictional anchor for Los Angeles prosecutors, even though no act occurred there.

Detective Lambrecht’s affidavit appears to rely on second-hand statements rather than independent verification.

There are no witness interviews, no school confirmations, no field notes—only the father’s narrative.

Advocates say that raises questions under Franks v. Delaware (1978), which allows suppression when a warrant affidavit contains false or reckless statements.

A detective swearing to facts not personally investigated replaces evidence with assumption.

This is what some analysts call a “paper-venue prosecution”—jurisdiction created by documentation, not by geography or fact.

The irony, critics note, is that the very jurisdiction claiming venue had already documented the opposite dynamic through its own protective-order filings naming the father as restrained.

Sealed Evidence and Hidden Context

The District Attorney’s Office has acknowledged that key family-court and ADA filings are sealed under Family Code § 17514 and Welfare & Institutions Code § 827.

Those statutes were designed to shield minors — not to prevent adult defendants from using their own filings in defense.

Inside those sealed files lie the details that could clarify everything: accommodation requests, medical records, and prior custody orders confirming lawful care.

By invoking confidentiality, prosecutors have effectively walled off exculpatory material—the very evidence that could prove there was no crime.

Legal observers warn that this may implicate Brady v. Maryland (1963), which requires disclosure of evidence favorable to the accused.

“When protective laws become tools of concealment, transparency dies first—and justice soon after,” one advocate noted.

System Failure or Bureaucratic Convenience?

Every safeguard meant to prevent this chain reaction already existed—venue laws, ADA procedures, inter-agency communication protocols. Yet none worked.

No one confirmed the family’s residence.

No one cross-checked sealed ADA filings before approving felony charges.

No one questioned why a detective in Santa Clarita was swearing to events in San Diego.

Advocates describe a cascade of omissions—each small, procedural, and devastating.

California’s Child Abduction Units operate partly on federal Title IV-D and IV-E reimbursements, which reward enforcement activity, not accuracy.

In such an incentive system, every new case opened is a statistic of “children recovered,” regardless of outcome. Bureaucratic momentum becomes its own justification.

A Courthouse Already Under Scrutiny

Independent observers from UCLA School of Law’s Pretrial Justice Clinic and Court Watch LA have documented similar inequities at the very courthouse where Giselle’s case now sits.

Their 2023 report, Presumed Guilty, found that nearly 70 percent of defendants were required to post cash bail—median amount $100,000—and that judges considered a defendant’s ability to pay in only 23 percent of cases, contrary to the state Supreme Court’s In re Humphrey decision.

Black and Latine defendants comprised three-quarters of all cases observed. They were the least likely to receive release on their own recognizance, while individuals with public defenders were detained at higher rates than those with private counsel.

Courtroom monitors described “a hostile and dehumanizing atmosphere,” where judges addressed defendants by number and bailiffs treated people of color more harshly.

Advocates say these findings reveal a courthouse culture that normalizes inequality—and that Giselle’s prosecution, built on paperwork rather than proof, is unfolding within that same environment.

(Source: “Presumed Guilty: Pretrial Practices in Los Angeles County,” UCLA School of Law Pretrial Justice Clinic & Court Watch LA, Oct 2023.)

Disability Rights in the Crosshairs

Giselle’s ADA filings show she asked to appear remotely for the October 2024 hearing due to documented neurological and medical conditions. As a domestic-violence survivor, Giselle’s health conditions formed the basis of her ADA accommodation requests; sealed filings suggest these were not adequately addressed, raising broader concerns about how courts treat survivors seeking disability protections.

The hearing went forward without her, and custody was changed in her absence.

Months later, prosecutors charged her with “withholding” the same children she was once ordered to protect.

Disability advocates call it a procedural failure that disproportionately harms survivors of domestic violence — when the system punishes a person for asserting their right to accommodation.

What was meant to level the playing field instead became the lever of criminalization.

ADA Vacuum

The absence of ADA documentation is not a clerical oversight; it’s a civil-rights failure.

Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and California Government Code § 11135, public entities must provide equal access and must record and retain accommodation requests.

By claiming no records, the Public Defender’s Office and detention facilities effectively admit that Giselle’s requests for communication and medical accommodation vanished into bureaucracy.

Legal analysts say such omissions are common when disability intersects with criminalization: once a person becomes a detainee, paper trails end. But under federal law, detention facilities are required to maintain and disclose those records. Here, the vacuum itself is evidence—the systemic gap and silence documenting how an ADA process can collapse precisely when it’s needed most.

The Santa Clarita Bridge

At the center sits the Santa Clarita Valley Station—the bureaucratic bridge connecting two counties.

Its detectives never investigated in San Diego, yet their DR number legitimized a Los Angeles prosecution.

Their signature supplied what the District Attorney’s Office lacked: a jurisdictional foothold.

Santa Clarita wasn’t only the father’s address—it was also the venue of prior criminal protective orders naming him as the restrained party. Court records from 2020 and 2023 show those orders were issued in the same courthouse that later processed his new complaint. Deputies who opened DR #21735506 should have seen them in the statewide restraining-order system. Their absence from the case file suggests either a failure to run required database checks or a breakdown in information sharing inside LASD.

If venue is proven false, every subsequent act—from warrant to arraignment—rests on a void foundation.

The larger concern is structural: how many other cases have crossed county lines this way, hidden behind sealed files and administrative routine?

Public Records Stonewall

From May through October 2025, a network of California agencies was asked to show their work. None did.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it held no dispatch logs, reports, or recordings of any Los Angeles DA operation in San Marcos on May 1 – the day cited in the felony complaint.

The San Marcos Unified School District likewise reported no communications with Los Angeles authorities. They refused to provide any details, citing FERPA.

When pressed, the Sheriff’s Office first invoked juvenile-confidentiality laws, then quietly withdrew that claim, admitting the exemption was misapplied, but still refused to release body-camera footage or call notes.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office went further, citing child-confidentiality and “investigatory-file” exemptions to block release of even routine inter-agency emails. Its own PRA officers mirrored the secrecy the courtroom later codified.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department delayed disclosure of transport and ADA-handling records, claiming “exceptionally large volume,” and the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office stated it possessed no administrative record of ADA accommodations or communication assistance while Giselle was detained.

Taken together, the responses map an information void.

Every office that should have produced paperwork—the same paperwork the prosecution relies on—insists that none exists.

Advocates call it the bureaucratic silence that defines modern injustice.

A Protective Order Turned Inside Out

Contradictions deepened on September 22, 2025, while Giselle remained jailed.

That day, Judge Theresa McGonigle issued a Criminal Protective Order under Penal Code § 136.2, naming Jeff Smiel and the two children as protected parties and imposing a no-contact, 100-yard stay-away clause.

On paper, the order superseded “any other conflicting order.”

In practice, it nullified the decade-long protective order Giselle had previously obtained against Jeff Smiel—an order the same court had never enforced.

A mother already separated from her children now faced criminal penalties for attempting to communicate with them.

Because she was incarcerated at the time, she had no opportunity to contest the new order or to request limited contact through counsel or supervised visitation.

Some legal observers question whether such an order, issued without participation by the accused, satisfies due-process requirements—or whether it again reflects the system’s bias toward paperwork over people.

“Protective orders are supposed to ensure safety,” one observer said. “When they’re used automatically, without hearing from either party, they become tools of control.”

What Happens Monday

On October 20, 2025, Giselle will appear in People v. Smiel (Case No. 25CJCF03564) before Judge Edwards in Department 127, Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, 210 W Temple St., Los Angeles.

Public records raise questions about venue, probable cause, and ADA compliance.

Court-watch and disability-rights observers plan to attend.

The Thunder Report has also requested the minute order and transcript from the September 22 hearing that produced the new CPO to determine whether any justification was placed on the record.

Why Transparency Matters

What’s hidden inside the sealed files may matter more than what’s public.

By invoking confidentiality statutes, prosecutors have cloaked the very documents that could explain—or exonerate—the defendant.

Advocates argue that those laws were crafted to protect children, not to shield agencies from accountability.

Behind every redacted line is a parent’s voice, a school record proving residence, a medical note verifying disability.

Without them, the state’s narrative stands untested.

When transparency disappears, so does public trust.

Beyond One Case

Giselle’s ordeal mirrors stories surfacing across California: civil protective laws converted into instruments of punishment, family-court disputes repackaged as criminal cases, and parents with disabilities crushed by the weight of procedural indifference.

Legal advocates now refer to it as the family-to-felony pipeline—a system that turns caregiving conflicts into prosecutable offenses.

Each actor in that pipeline follows protocol; together, they produce injustice.

A custody order becomes a warrant.

A warrant becomes a press release.

And a mother becomes an offender in a county where she has never lived.

What Justice Demands

The law defines where a crime must be tried, but not how fairness must feel.

When a detective can swear to events they never witnessed, when a prosecutor can seal away exculpatory evidence, and when a court can reverse a decade-old protection order while the protected party sits in jail, justice itself begins to look procedural rather than moral.

This case asks California a larger question:

Will it honor the rights it already promises — or keep hiding behind the paperwork that broke them?

For Giselle Farias Smiel, that answer begins Monday morning—one hundred miles from home.

The court will determine the facts in due course; the public’s role is to ensure those proceedings occur transparently.

Paperwork built this case; transparency can still dismantle it.

What began as a clerical act in one county has become a measure of California’s conscience—whether its justice system values evidence over expedience, and people over process. In a courthouse already under scrutiny for inequity, this hearing will test whether due process can survive its own bureaucracy.

Key Documents (available via Public Records Act)

Felony Complaint & Warrant – May 1, 2025

Protective Order Sealing Records – Sept 22, 2025

Criminal Protective Order – Sept 22, 2025

PRA Denial Letters – May–June 2025 (San Diego Sheriff, San Marcos USD, Public Defender)

LADA PRA Response Letter – Oct 16, 2025

Supplemental Denial Letters – Oct 17, 2025

Editor’s Note

This article is based on publicly available records, partial ADA documentation, filings, and responses to California Public Records Act requests as of October 19, 2025. Some filings remain sealed, and specific medical details are withheld for privacy. All individuals mentioned are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Advocates for disability and domestic violence rights are urged to attend the October 20, 2025, hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Department 127, for People v. Smiel (Case No. 25CJCF03564) to demand transparency.

