When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the reactions revealed a national pattern: one standard for conservatives, another for progressives. Political violence against the right is minimized, excused, or quickly forgotten. Violence or even rhetoric on the left is softened by euphemisms like “mostly peaceful.”

That same double standard operates in family court every day.

Who Gets Believed

In politics, progressives’ claims of “threats” are amplified instantly while conservative grievances are dismissed as paranoia.

In family court, mothers’ accusations—no matter how thin—are often taken at face value. Fathers’ allegations of alienation, abuse, or obstruction? Brushed off as “retaliation.”

The standard isn’t truth; it’s who is speaking.

What Evidence Counts

National media will run with hearsay tweets if they reinforce a left-wing narrative. But they bury or downplay video evidence if it makes favored activists look bad.

In custody battles, judges may rely on unverified accusations or past dismissed claims against fathers while ignoring hard evidence: phone logs of denied visitation, emails documenting stonewalling, medical records showing false injury claims. Protective orders—even when dismissed or expunged—haunt fathers forever.

Language vs. Action

In politics, conservative speech is policed as “dangerous,” while left-wing mobs harassing justices at their homes are excused as “democracy in action.”

In family court, a father’s tone in a filing can be twisted into proof of anger issues or “instability.” Meanwhile, a mother’s concrete actions—denying court-ordered visitation or hiding information about the child—are excused as “protective instincts” or “miscommunication.”

Due Process Denied

The Department of Justice has selectively enforced laws like the FACE Act more aggressively against one side.

Family courts operate the same way. Fathers face invasive subpoenas for finances, travel, and even private communications. Mothers who ignore discovery requests? Judges rarely force compliance. Fathers’ motions pile up denied; mothers’ motions glide through.

Justice is not blind—it is biased.

The Cultural Root

Both politics and family law are infected by the same disease: narrative over facts, favored groups over fairness.

In politics: conservative = extremist, progressive = misunderstood activist.

In family court: father = threat, mother = protector.

The result is a system where truth takes a back seat to presumption. And just like in politics, those selective standards destroy trust in institutions.

One Standard, For All

If America wants to survive as a republic, we must demand one consistent standard:

Political violence is wrong, no matter who commits it.

Custody violations are wrong, no matter who commits them.

Evidence is evidence—dismissed allegations shouldn’t count, hard proof shouldn’t be ignored.

Parents, like citizens, deserve equal protection under the law.

Charlie Kirk’s killing is a warning of what selective outrage does to a nation. The bias of family courts is a warning of what selective justice does to families.

Until we insist on one standard for all, we will remain a country where one side gets punished, the other side gets a pass, and ordinary citizens—fathers, mothers, and children—pay the price.