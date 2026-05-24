San Mateo County’s Newest Family Law Judge Is Finding Her Footing — and the System Around Her Is Not Making It Easy

On May 20, 2026, court watchers sat in Courtroom 7C at San Mateo County’s Southern Court in Redwood City and observed Judge Vivian Wang preside over a full day of family law hearings. Seven cases. Seven families. Children, money, safety, and foreclosure on the line — all compressed into a single calendar day.

Wang is one of the newest judges in California. Appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2025, she has been on the bench for roughly seven months. She comes with an elite pedigree — Stanford undergrad and law school, a federal clerkship, years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District — but almost none of that is family law experience. She inherited Department 17’s docket cold.

What follows is what we saw.

The Good: A Judge Who Actually Reads the Room

The first thing that stands out about Wang is that she shows up prepared. In every hearing observed, she had reviewed the filings before the parties spoke. She knew the case names, the procedural history, the prior judges involved. In a system where parties sometimes arrive to discover the judge has only skimmed the papers minutes before, this is not a small thing.

Her most consistent strength is how she handles self-represented litigants — and on this day, there were several. In a custody case where a mother had filed an RFO in November but deliberately withheld service on the other party, hoping to use the court filing as private negotiation leverage, Wang didn’t just throw the case out. She could have. The matter was procedurally dead — not properly before her — and she said so clearly. But she also slowed down, explained exactly why service matters, directed the mother to the Family Law Facilitator’s Office, described the FCS appointment process step by step, and then — in a move that revealed real tactical thinking — declined to issue the FCS referral immediately. Her reasoning, stated plainly to the litigant: she wanted to motivate her to actually serve the papers. Once service is filed, the referral is automatic, and no judge is needed. It was patient, structured, and genuinely useful.

In a separate child support and custody mediation, she moved two unrepresented parties toward a workable settlement in under twenty minutes. She surfaced the weakness in the mother’s sole custody request — the mother herself admitted the father had never obstructed decisions about school or medical care — and reframed it as what it was: a big ask without factual support. She called the mother’s $300/month support request “fairly reasonable,” established the father’s willingness to pay, noted the $100 gap was small enough to resolve without the court, and sent them to meet and confer. Joint legal custody ordered. Done. It was efficient judicial mediation at its best.

Her child-centered orientation is genuine, not performative. In the international travel dispute — a French father wanting his seven-year-old son to fly unaccompanied on a transatlantic flight — she denied the request for a summer trip but didn’t leave the father without a path forward. She ordered monthly FaceTime calls between the child and the proposed cousin-escort to build a real relationship, scheduled a review hearing for April 2027, and encouraged both parents to cooperate toward making future trips work. When the father pushed back on her reasoning, she didn’t lecture. She said: “I understand it’s really hard for you if this summer trip doesn’t work out... this is a judgment call in the best interest of the child.” Then she moved on.

She is also willing to name attorney misconduct directly. When opposing counsel in one hearing made repeated claims about what a prior judge had ruled — claims Wang found unsupported — she said flatly: “Miss Sherman, I find that you create stories about Judge Padilla.” No hedging, no softening. In a courtroom culture where such behavior often goes unremarked, it was notable.

The Critical: A New Judge Still Building Her Family Law Doctrine

Wang’s background is in federal prosecution and administrative law. She is not a family law specialist, and there were moments on May 20 where that showed.

The sharpest came in a custody dispute involving competing arguments over issue preclusion — whether findings from a prior administrative hearing should collaterally estop relitigation of abuse allegations in the family law case. Wang signaled early that she was inclined to reject the preclusion argument, reasoning that the administrative proceeding involved different incentives to litigate. That may ultimately be the right call on the merits, but when Mother’s attorney — an experienced family law practitioner — challenged her directly, pointing out that “same incentives to litigate” is not actually one of the five established requirements for collateral estoppel under California law, Wang’s response was: “I believe it’s in the cases.”

The attorney pressed: “Your Honor, that you are talking about incentives to litigate? I’ve never really seen that.”

Wang replied: “I believe it’s in the cases.” And moved on.

That exchange matters. A ruling on issue preclusion in a child custody case involving abuse allegations is consequential — it shapes whether a child will have contact with a parent while the case develops. A judge who can’t cite the authority when challenged is in a vulnerable position, both legally and in terms of credibility with the bar. To Wang’s credit, she acknowledged she would review the cited 2025 case law before finalizing her position, and she did ultimately issue the ruling. But the moment exposed a real gap in doctrinal fluency that an experienced family law attorney can exploit.

There were also signs that her instinct to make pragmatic orders sometimes runs ahead of the procedural record. In the same issue preclusion case, she indicated she would make temporary reunification therapy orders even while Mother’s attorney argued that no findings had been made to support them. Her response — “I make temporary orders based on the best information I have today” — is legally defensible in principle, but it drew sharp objection from counsel and highlighted a tension between her settlement-pushing pragmatism and proper procedural footing.

A third area of concern emerged in a case involving a self-represented litigant with documented disabilities seeking to set aside a settlement agreement under Family Code § 2122(a). Wang denied the motion on statute of limitations grounds — but witnesses and recorded notes do not reflect that she conducted the analysis. § 2122(a) actually requires: determining when the party discovered, or through reasonable diligence should have discovered, the facts constituting the fraud. California’s delayed discovery rule means the limitations clock runs from discovery, not from the date of signing. Equitable tolling further extends that analysis where a party’s disabilities, an information asymmetry created by the other side’s alleged concealment, or a failure to provide court-mandated accommodations prevented timely discovery. Wang applied the limitations bar without resolving those threshold questions on the record. She also moved past the litigant’s request for disability-based remote appearance without the analysis that Title II of the ADA requires. Both omissions are legally consequential and potentially reversible.

Neither of these criticisms is a verdict on her judicial character. They are, in part, the predictable output of a system that created the conditions for them.

California’s judicial assignment structure routinely places new judges in family law departments as a training ground. The logic is practical: family court generates enormous caseloads of mostly non-jury matters, giving new judges rapid exposure to judicial decision-making. The typical rotation is two years, after which a judge can seek a different assignment. Multiple observers who attended the May 20 hearings noted that Wang “has neither background nor interest” in family law — an assessment consistent with her career trajectory as a federal prosecutor and government litigator.

The structural implication deserves plain statement: a judge assigned to family law as a training rotation, with no prior investment in the field and a clear path out after two years, has limited institutional incentive to become a genuine expert. A conscientious judge — and Wang appears to be one — will show up prepared and treat litigants with care. But the same system means even a conscientious judge may not do the deep doctrinal work of becoming a true family law scholar if she knows she won’t be applying it in three years. The families cycling through Department 17 don’t get a two-year rotation. They get whatever the current judge gives them while she’s there.

The Real Problem: The System Failing Families Before Wang Even Speaks

It would be a significant omission not to say plainly: many of the most troubling outcomes observed on May 20 had nothing to do with Judge Wang.

In a student loan enforcement case, a father appeared before the court for what he described as his fifth hearing on the same issue — a 2012 trial order, a 2020 judgment, years of intermittent noncompliance by the respondent, and a current balance approaching $100,000 with default imminent. His case was continued. Not because Wang was unwilling to help — she was visibly sympathetic — but because his attorney had filed an FL-300 with no supporting declaration and no exhibits attached. The court had, in Wang’s words, “no information or background” to act on. The next available RFO date: October 14, 2026. Nearly five months away.

A filing error — the kind an experienced family law clerk should catch before it reaches a judge — cost this family five more months of noncompliance, continued credit damage, and the real possibility of loan default. Wang explicitly told the attorney how to file an ex parte application to shorten the timeline, and she did so in precise, actionable terms. But the father’s visible distress — “I’m going to default on these loans that she’s supposed to be paying and hasn’t paid for years” — should be a wake-up call about what impacted court calendars actually cost real people.

In the MOA set-aside case, a self-represented woman facing home foreclosure saw her trial date moved to December 28 — not because of anything she had done, but because the case had been reassigned to Wang, who was unavailable on the previously set August date. Wang acknowledged it: “I don’t have any availability until at least December. I’m sorry for the delay. It’s what it is.” That is honest, and it is not her fault. But when the honest answer to a woman at risk of losing her home is “wait until December 28,” the system is failing her in a way no individual judge can fix.

The pattern across the day: evidentiary hearings described as “scarce.” MSC dates pushed to September. Trials rescheduled by months because a case reassignment means the new judge is already full. A continuance that lands five months out as the default outcome for a procedural deficiency. This is not a Wang problem. It is a San Mateo County family court problem — a staffing, funding, and caseload problem that predates her appointment and will outlast her tenure in Department 17 unless something structural changes.

How to Prepare for a Case Before Judge Wang: A Practitioner’s Guide

Based on what we observed, here is what gives parties and counsel the best chance of a productive hearing before her.

File a complete, clean record.

She decides based on what is in front of her. She said so explicitly, multiple times. A bare FL-300 with no declaration gets you a continuance to October. A brief that buries its strongest argument in paragraph forty gets you a ruling that misses it. She is not going to dig for your case.

Expect her to telegraph her ruling early.

She signals inclination before the full argument is heard. Pay attention when she says she is “very disinclined” or “I don’t intend to find.” She is not inviting you to argue harder — she is telling you to pivot.

Meet and confer is not optional.

She views it as a court order, not a suggestion. Arrive without having genuinely attempted resolution on narrow issues, and she will send you back out to do it. This is especially true on logistics-level disputes (therapist selection, exchange protocols, travel schedules) that she believes parties can and should solve themselves.

Bring case law in hand.

She reads briefs, but she is still developing her family law doctrine. If your argument turns on a specific legal standard — issue preclusion, fraud under Family Code § 2122, the discovery rule — have the citations tabbed and be ready to walk her through them if she pushes back. Don’t assume she will find them herself.

Self-represented? She will help you — but only so far.

She is more patient with pro per litigants than many judges, will explain procedure, and will direct you to the Family Law Facilitator’s Office. But she will not waive the rules. Serve your papers. File your declaration. Show up with the procedural basics handled.

Don’t litigate the prior judge.

She has no interest in relitigating what Judge Beaudry, Judge Padilla, or Judge Zia did or didn’t do. Prior rulings are the record; they are not the invitation to a new fight.

Watch the Order After Hearing carefully.

Wang’s observed practice is to assign preparation of the Order After Hearing to prevailing counsel — not to draft it herself. This is common in California courts but carries real risk, particularly for self-represented litigants. The order after hearing is not a neutral document; it captures operative language and reasoning that shapes future proceedings. If you lose, the other side is writing up what the court ordered. Review any proposed order before it is submitted and object promptly to any language that misstates the court’s ruling. If you are pro per and the other side has counsel, consider asking the court to prepare the order itself or to require submission to you for review before filing.

If you have a disability, file your accommodation request in writing — in advance, with authority.

Wang has been observed to move disability-based accommodation requests through quickly, without conducting the analysis required by Title II of the ADA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. A party with documented disabilities seeking remote appearance, extended time, modified communication, or other reasonable modifications should not raise the request informally or for the first time at the hearing. File a formal written request in advance of any hearing, serve it on opposing counsel, and include citations to 42 U.S.C. § 12132, 28 C.F.R. Part 35, and any supporting medical documentation. If the request is denied without explanation or analysis, object on the record and preserve the issue. Federal courts have found that disability-based accommodation requests in civil proceedings — including remote appearance for parties with PTSD and anxiety disorders — must be evaluated on their merits. A denial without analysis is not compliant with that standard.

The Bottom Line

Judge Vivian Wang, seven months into her tenure, is a thoughtful, child-focused judge who is better than many newcomers at managing high-conflict parties, is genuinely kind to unrepresented litigants, and brings intellectual rigor to the bench. She is also still learning a specialized area of law under live fire, and a well-prepared attorney with deep command of family law doctrine can get ahead of her on complex legal standards.

None of that is the story of May 20. The story of May 20 is a family court calendar so impacted that a filing error sends a family to October, a case reassignment pushes a trial to December 28, and a judge has to tell a litigant facing foreclosure: “It’s what it is.” Judge Wang didn’t create that system. But the families who appear before her live inside it.

All observations in this article are drawn from notes from court watchers from hearings conducted in Department 17, San Mateo County Superior Court, on May 20, 2026. This article reflects independent court watching and is not intended as legal advice. Father & Co. does not represent any party in the cases described.

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