May 5

Thank you for this Stellar article speaking truth and facts. No child is safe in California or America. When will enough people rise up against this to end it? My daughter was violently kidnapped by 8 armed "police" men who violated so many of our rights. I never saw her again, It's been four years. Since then, this pattern of practice has continue and has escalated as we see in this case. People need to go to prison for this behavior. This article can be presented to every Board of Supervisor and especially to Senator Susan Rubio who sponsored Piqui's Law to allegedly end these types of child kidnappings under color of law. As I told everyone, it was a Trojan horse by a politician seeking to gain attention for herself by presenting a corporate statute posing as Law to appease a few parents, but having no teeth. I am encouraging everyone to write Senator Susan Rubio and everyone involved with Piqui's Law to show that it did not work because the root cause has not been removed. I am highly confident that the next step would be for these children to be violently kidnapped and sent to the rebranded reunification therapists. It is our right, it is all of our duty to protect these children. Jesus came telling us to love one another as we love ourselves. That means loving these children and not letting anyone take them. Where are some salt of the earth big men to provide private security detail to these children and their mother? Step to the plate please.

I am the parent in the article. This happened to MY family.

What’s worse? The schools let them in.

