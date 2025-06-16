No One Is Coming: When the System Steals Your Child and the World Looks Away
The Abandonment of Family Court Victims in a System That Pretends to Protect
They told us to take it to court.
They said the truth would prevail.
They said if we were good parents, we had nothing to worry about.
They were wrong.
Across the United States, thousands of parents enter family court each year believing justice will be served. They bring evidence, they tell the truth, they trust the process. But many emerge devastated, ban…
